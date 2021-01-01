You can sell your endowment policy before its maturity date on the Traded Endowment Policies (TEP) market. This lets you sell it to companies that buy second hand endowments as investments. You just need to:

Find a company to buy your endowment using this comparison Select your endowment policy provider from the list of companies You can then enter details of your policy and your contact information

You will then receive endowment policy quotes from specialists. Compare these quotes to see which company offers the best price for your endowment.

You could sell:

An endowment policy taken out with your mortgage

A life endowment policy that combines life insurance with an investment

How to sell your endowment policy

Check your endowment policy

Before you can sell your policy, find out:

Which company provides your endowment

Your policy number

When it matures

How much it is worth

What type of policy you have

Here is how to find details of your endowment so you can sell it.

Can you sell your endowment policy?

Endowment specialists usually only want to buy with profit endowments. If you have a different type like a unit linked endowment, you may not be able to sell it.

Some companies set other restrictions on what policies they buy, including minimum surrender values or how long is left until maturity.

How much is the surrender value?

The surrender value is how much your endowment provider will pay you if you cancel your policy before it matures.

You can find out the amount by contacting your endowment provider. This usually comes to much less than the maturity value, but you can compare the amount they offer to quotes you get from other companies.

Should you sell your endowment?

Instead of selling your endowment, you could:

Keep your policy until it matures and receive the payout then

Surrender your endowment , which means selling it back to your provider

Stop making payments, but you will receive a smaller payout when it matures

Here is how to decide if you should sell your endowment and how the alternatives work.

Getting help from an independent financial adviser could help you decide which option is best for your finances.

An adviser can help you choose the best endowment policy deal for you, if you decide to sell your endowment. If you took out your endowment when you bought your home, they can also help you work out how to pay off your mortgage balance.

Selling endowment FAQs

Q How long will it take to sell my endowment policy? A About three weeks, and some companies buy them immediately. Others act as a middleman and sell it to an investor for you, which usually takes longer. Q Are there fees for selling my endowment? A It is usually free, but some endowment buyers charge a valuation fee for looking into your policy. Look out for these costs before you get a quote. Q Can I get multiple offers before deciding to sell? A Yes, you can get several quotes and sell your endowment to the company that offers you the most money for it. Q Can I stop paying premiums if I sell my endowment? A Yes, the buyer has to start paying them once they have bought it from you. You can then stop making payments into it. Q Can I buy an endowment? A Yes, you could still buy one through a financial adviser, but usually only as an investment vehicle, not alongside a mortgage.

About our selling endowments comparison

Q Who do we include in this comparison? A We include endowment policies that you can sell from providers that are on our two traded endowment services' panels. They are all from providers regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Here is more information about how our website works. Q How do we make money from our comparison? A We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.

You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.

Lasst updated: 27 August, 2020