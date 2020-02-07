Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
How to compare cash ISA transfer accounts
1
Decide your savings goals
When looking for a cash transfer ISA decide whether you'd be happy to go for a fixed term or an option giving you instant access to your cash. Once you have worked out how much you'd be happy to put in to open it find the highest interest cash transfer ISA deal by comparing a number of companies.
2
Compare your options
Have a look through the options to find the best cash transfer ISAs, importantly terms and can vary between providers so check any conditions attached to the the account such as any fees for access to your cash or management of the account then pick a deal that offers the highest interest cash ISA that matches your needs.
3
Apply and start saving
You may be able to get a higher interest cash transfer ISA by applying online and some providers only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best cash transfer ISA deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must. Once you've decided on the provider you want, simply apply and start making deposits.
Your new provider may backdate your interest payments to the day you started your ISA transfer application. Ask your new provider if they will do this before you start your application, otherwise you may lose out on interest during the time it takes to complete the transfer.
Why should you transfer your ISA?
To get a better rate
To stay within the FSCS limit
To keep all of your ISAs together
Are there any penalties when transferring an ISA?
Investment companies and banks must allow you to transfer out of a Cash ISA, but they don’t have to accept a transfer in. When thinking about transferring a Cash ISA, make sure you check for any restrictions and penalties, especially if you are considering transferring your savings from a fixed-rate ISA before the end of the fixed term.
ISA transfer FAQs
Yes, you can choose to add more when you apply for an ISA transfer, as long as you do not go over your ISA allowance for the current tax year.
Yes, but you can only transfer to another Junior ISA or a stocks and shares Junior ISA. Here's how Junior ISAs work.
As many as you want, but you can only pay into one cash ISA, one stocks and shares ISA and one innovative finance ISA during the same tax year. Find out more here.
Only if the ISA allows withdrawals but there are restrictions on paying money back in, find out more here.
Yes, most are backed by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) which protects your money up to £85,000 in a single institution.
About our cash ISA transfers comparison
