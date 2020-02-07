What is an ISA transfer?

A Cash ISA transfer means moving your savings from one Cash ISA account to another, without physically removing the funds from one bank or investment company and investing them with another.

In order to protect the tax-free status of your money, your ISA transfer must be done by your new provider.

This is the case both for funds built up in previous tax years and money invested in the current tax year.

If you withdraw the money and transfer it to a new account yourself, any money you have invested in the current tax year will lose its tax-free status.

You can transfer your ISA to:

A new cash ISA with a different provider

An existing ISA you hold with a different provider

An existing ISA you hold with the same provider (known as an ISA consolidation)

A stocks and shares ISA

You can choose to either transfer the money in your ISA from previous tax years, or move the total balance including any of the current tax year allowance you have used.

