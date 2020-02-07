<Savings

You could transfer an existing cash ISA into a new one that pays a higher interest rate, to help you reach your saving goals quicker.

Compare cash ISA transfers from leading providers

Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

How to compare cash ISA transfer accounts

Decide your savings goals

When looking for a cash transfer ISA decide whether you'd be happy to go for a fixed term or an option giving you instant access to your cash. Once you have worked out how much you'd be happy to put in to open it find the highest interest cash transfer ISA deal by comparing a number of companies.

Compare your options

Have a look through the options to find the best cash transfer ISAs, importantly terms and can vary between providers so check any conditions attached to the the account such as any fees for access to your cash or management of the account then pick a deal that offers the highest interest cash ISA that matches your needs.

Apply and start saving

You may be able to get a higher interest cash transfer ISA by applying online and some providers only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best cash transfer ISA deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must. Once you've decided on the provider you want, simply apply and start making deposits.

Cash ISA transfer deals

What is an ISA transfer?

A Cash ISA transfer means moving your savings from one Cash ISA account to another, without physically removing the funds from one bank or investment company and investing them with another.

In order to protect the tax-free status of your money, your ISA transfer must be done by your new provider.

This is the case both for funds built up in previous tax years and money invested in the current tax year.

If you withdraw the money and transfer it to a new account yourself, any money you have invested in the current tax year will lose its tax-free status.

You can transfer your ISA to:

  • A new cash ISA with a different provider

  • An existing ISA you hold with a different provider

  • An existing ISA you hold with the same provider (known as an ISA consolidation)

  • A stocks and shares ISA

You can choose to either transfer the money in your ISA from previous tax years, or move the total balance including any of the current tax year allowance you have used.

Here's more on how to ISA transfers work

Make the most of your tax-free ISA allowance before 5th April.

How to find the best ISA transfer for you

There are three types of cash ISA you can choose from using this comparison:

  • Fixed rate ISA: These accounts tie up your money for a set amount of time from when you open the account, or until a fixed date. The interest rate will be fixed for the term of the account.

  • Easy access ISA: These accounts allow you to take money out at any time, but there may be restrictions like the number of withdrawals you can make in a year.

  • Instant access ISA: These accounts give you access to your money at any time you want without any restrictions, but they do not offer the most competitive rates.

To choose the best ISA for you, think about how much access you need to your money. If you can leave the money where it is, a fixed rate ISA could earn you more in interest.

Not all ISAs allow transfers, so use this comparison to find the right account for you that will accept your ISA transfer.

Find out more about the different types of ISAs here

How do ISA transfers work?

ISA transfers must be done by your new provider because they can move your money without losing your tax-free allowance.

If you withdraw the money and transfer it to a new account yourself, any money you have invested in the current tax year will lose its tax-free status.

How long does an ISA transfer take?

The length of time to complete a transfer depends on whether you are transferring a cash ISA or a stocks and shares ISA.

Cash ISAs should take up to 15 working days, while Stocks and shares ISAs take 30 working days.

If your transfer takes longer, you can complain to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

Your new provider may backdate your interest payments to the day you started your ISA transfer application. Ask your new provider if they will do this before you start your application, otherwise you may lose out on interest during the time it takes to complete the transfer.

Why should you transfer your ISA?

  • To get a better rate
  • To stay within the FSCS limit
  • To keep all of your ISAs together

Are there any penalties when transferring an ISA?

Investment companies and banks must allow you to transfer out of a Cash ISA, but they don’t have to accept a transfer in. When thinking about transferring a Cash ISA, make sure you check for any restrictions and penalties, especially if you are considering transferring your savings from a fixed-rate ISA before the end of the fixed term.

ISA transfer FAQs

About our cash ISA transfers comparison

