Business savings accounts explained

What is a business savings account?

It is an account available to businesses that pays interest on your savings.

What types of savings accounts are there?

Like personal savings accounts, there are many types of business savings accounts, and they come with different levels of access.

The most common types of account are:

Fixed term: you get a set rate for an agreed period, but you cannot withdraw your money during the fixed term. Instant access: you can withdraw cash anytime, but you get a lower interest rate.

Each different account has its own opening criteria; for example, some make you deposit a minimum amount of money to start the account, such as £10,000.

Are you eligible?

You can open a savings account for your business if it meets the following requirements:

UK based

All owners, directors and account users have to be at least 18 years old

You need to have a business current account

The only way to move money in and out of a business savings account is through a business current account.

You will have to nominate this account when you open your business savings. This does not need to be a business current account from the same provider as the savings account,

If you are a sole trader

You can move money between business accounts and personal accounts, as both will be in your name. This means you can apply for personal savings accounts to gain interest on your business savings.

If you have a limited company

You can only open savings accounts designed for businesses. It also means the money saved does not belong to you but to the business.

How to choose the right account

When you are searching for a business savings account, ask yourself the following questions to help you find the right account for your circumstance:

How much access to your money do you get?

What is the interest rate?

Are there are penalties with withdrawing your money?

How do you manage the account; online, in branch, by post etc?

If you think you will need immediate access to your money without notice...

You should look at saving into an instant access business savings account.

These accounts usually pay lower interest rates, but you will be able to withdraw your money whenever you want.

If you know you will not touch your money for a year or longer...

You could look at saving into a business fixed term bond, which ties up your money for a set term.

These accounts offer higher interest rates, but will penalise you if you decide you need to access any of your money before the term is over.

How do you apply?

After you choose a business savings account to open, you have to follow an account opening process which could include:

Completing a form online

Speaking to an adviser and completing a form in a branch

When you apply for a business savings account you will need to give your business details:

Business name Business address Company registration number Sort code and account number of your nominated business account

You also need to pay money into your account to open it - this amount will depend on the individual account.

How much do they cost to run?

They are usually free, however there are some charges you might face depending on how you operate your account, they include:

CHAPS electronic payments - around £20 for each transfer

Duplicate tax statement - around £10

Recalling a BACS transfer - around £15

Audit request on account - around £25 plus VAT

You will always be notified of any charges before you make a transaction, whether this is done online, over the phone or in branch.

Will you need to pay tax?

All business savings accounts advertise their interest rates as gross. This shows the rate before any tax is deducted. If your business savings account has not deducted any tax or you have chosen to pay it separately yourself, then you must declare it as part of your annual tax return.

If you are a sole trader

You will only be liable to pay tax for any money you make above the standard personal allowance, which is £11,850.

This means you can earn up to £11,850 (including any interest made on your savings) before you have to pay any tax.