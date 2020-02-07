Business savings accounts explained

You could be making interest on your business's spare cash by moving it into a business savings account. Here is how they work and how to open one.
It is an account available to businesses that pays interest on your savings.
Like personal savings accounts, there are many types of business savings accounts, and they come with different levels of access.
The most common types of account are:
Fixed term: you get a set rate for an agreed period, but you cannot withdraw your money during the fixed term.
Instant access: you can withdraw cash anytime, but you get a lower interest rate.
Each different account has its own opening criteria; for example, some make you deposit a minimum amount of money to start the account, such as £10,000.
You can open a savings account for your business if it meets the following requirements:
UK based
All owners, directors and account users have to be at least 18 years old
You need to have a business current account
The only way to move money in and out of a business savings account is through a business current account.
You will have to nominate this account when you open your business savings. This does not need to be a business current account from the same provider as the savings account,
You can move money between business accounts and personal accounts, as both will be in your name. This means you can apply for personal savings accounts to gain interest on your business savings.
You can only open savings accounts designed for businesses. It also means the money saved does not belong to you but to the business.
When you are searching for a business savings account, ask yourself the following questions to help you find the right account for your circumstance:
How much access to your money do you get?
What is the interest rate?
Are there are penalties with withdrawing your money?
How do you manage the account; online, in branch, by post etc?
You should look at saving into an instant access business savings account.
These accounts usually pay lower interest rates, but you will be able to withdraw your money whenever you want.
You could look at saving into a business fixed term bond, which ties up your money for a set term.
These accounts offer higher interest rates, but will penalise you if you decide you need to access any of your money before the term is over.
After you choose a business savings account to open, you have to follow an account opening process which could include:
Completing a form online
Speaking to an adviser and completing a form in a branch
When you apply for a business savings account you will need to give your business details:
Business name
Business address
Sort code and account number of your nominated business account
You also need to pay money into your account to open it - this amount will depend on the individual account.
Here is a list of business savings accounts available to open in the UK
They are usually free, however there are some charges you might face depending on how you operate your account, they include:
CHAPS electronic payments - around £20 for each transfer
Duplicate tax statement - around £10
Recalling a BACS transfer - around £15
Audit request on account - around £25 plus VAT
You will always be notified of any charges before you make a transaction, whether this is done online, over the phone or in branch.
All business savings accounts advertise their interest rates as gross. This shows the rate before any tax is deducted. If your business savings account has not deducted any tax or you have chosen to pay it separately yourself, then you must declare it as part of your annual tax return.
You will only be liable to pay tax for any money you make above the standard personal allowance, which is £11,850.
This means you can earn up to £11,850 (including any interest made on your savings) before you have to pay any tax.
You can work out how much tax to pay as part of your annual self-assessment tax return. Any tax you owe will be due to HMRC by the 31st January following your tax year end.
Your tax payment deadline for the 2019/20 tax year is 31st January 2020.
You will pay corporation tax on any profits you make as part of your business; this includes any interest made on business savings.
The amount you will pay will be calculated as part of your end of year financial statements.
You will have to pay your tax bill to HMRC within nine months of the end of the financial year (31st March);
For example, any tax due from the tax year leading up to 31st March 2018 will need to be paid by 31st December 2018.
If your business fits two out of the three definitions below then you will have £85,000 savings protection under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS):
Has a turnover under £6.5 million
Has a balance sheet total under £3.26 million
Has no more than 50 employees
Visit the FSCS website for more information.
No, an ISA is for personal savings only. The exception is if you are a sole trader, then you could use an ISA to save in your own name.
As many as you like. Just remember that the more accounts you have the more information you will need to give on your self-assessment form each year.