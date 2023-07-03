If you make any wedding payments between £100 and £30,000 by credit card, you can then use Section 75 to get your money back if something goes wrong.
Weddings come in all shapes and sizes, from small intimate affairs to big-budget international extravaganzas, but with the average UK wedding costing a little over £15,000, it’s important you have some backup in case things go wrong. That’s where wedding insurance comes in – it provides financial protection for what is often a considerable financial commitment.
Wedding insurance covers things that could potentially go wrong on the day. Depending on your policy, that could include problems like:
Family illness
Extreme weather
Suppliers not delivering
Venue or catering cancellations
Providers will often offer wedding insurance policies in package deals, although you can get tailored policies to suit your specific needs.
Some policies may impose limits on the amount of cover they provide, so it’s important you know exactly what you’re getting from your wedding insurance.
Your home contents insurance may cover your wedding gifts and rings while they are in your home.
When looking for a policy that suits your needs, think about:
What you need it to protect – for example the venue, rings and catering
How much you plan to spend on your wedding
Whether you have any protection already – for example cover via your credit card
Once you know what you need, comparing wedding insurance quotes can help you find the best cover at the cheapest price. This is especially true with this type of insurance as smaller providers often have better deals that the major insurance companies.
You'll then need to add the total cost of your wedding, plus whether you want any optional add-ons.
You’ll then need to add the total cost of your wedding, plus whether you want any optional add-ons.
Once you’ve filled in a quick form, we’ll show you a range of quotes for you to choose from.
No, if you cancel because you've split up, you cannot claim. Find out when you can claim here.
Wedding insurance costs anything between £20 and £300 for a policy, depending on the level of cover you choose and the insurer.
You should buy wedding insurance before you start spending money, for example before booking a venue. Most insurers let you take out cover two years before your wedding day.
You can only claim if the bad weather is extreme enough to mean your guests cannot reach the venue.
Yes, you can get cover for civil partnership ceremonies.
Yes, if you take cover out after making a booking, any bookings or orders you make before the start of the policy will be protected once the policy starts.
No, you can't pay for wedding insurance monthly. Instead, you pay in a single, up-front instalment because wedding insurance is designed to cover a one-off event.
You can get last minute wedding insurance but it is always advised to get wedding insurance as soon as you can. You will still be able to purchase it a week before the wedding if you need to.