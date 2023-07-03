Wedding insurance covers things that could potentially go wrong on the day. Depending on your policy, that could include problems like:

Family illness

Extreme weather

Suppliers not delivering

Venue or catering cancellations

Providers will often offer wedding insurance policies in package deals, although you can get tailored policies to suit your specific needs.

Some policies may impose limits on the amount of cover they provide, so it’s important you know exactly what you’re getting from your wedding insurance.