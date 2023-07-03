Compare wedding insurance

Protect your big day as soon as you start making plans

Weddings are almost as expensive as they are wonderful - the good news is you can protect your outlay
logo

Compare wedding insurance

Compare quotes to find the perfect policy that covers everything from deposits to cancellation costs.
1
Find multiple cover options
2
Choose your optional extras
3
Get a quote in less than 5 minutes
Get quotes
Author
Salman Haqqi
Editor
James Andrews
Last updated
July 3, 2023

What is wedding insurance?

Weddings come in all shapes and sizes, from small intimate affairs to big-budget international extravaganzas, but with the average UK wedding costing a little over £15,000, it’s important you have some backup in case things go wrong. That’s where wedding insurance comes in – it provides financial protection for what is often a considerable financial commitment.

How does wedding insurance work?

Wedding insurance covers things that could potentially go wrong on the day. Depending on your policy, that could include problems like:

  • Family illness 

  • Extreme weather

  • Suppliers not delivering 

  • Venue or catering cancellations

Providers will often offer wedding insurance policies in package deals, although you can get tailored policies to suit your specific needs.

Some policies may impose limits on the amount of cover they provide, so it’s important you know exactly what you’re getting from your wedding insurance.

Cost of average UK wedding in the UK in 2022[1]
£18,400

Cover you may already have

Automatic credit card protection

Automatic credit card protection

If you make any wedding payments between £100 and £30,000 by credit card, you can then use Section 75 to get your money back if something goes wrong.

Your home insurance

Your home insurance

Your home contents insurance may cover your wedding gifts and rings while they are in your home.

Cover you may already have

Automatic credit card protection

Automatic credit card protection

If you make any wedding payments between £100 and £30,000 by credit card, you can then use Section 75 to get your money back if something goes wrong.

Your home insurance

Your home insurance

Your home contents insurance may cover your wedding gifts and rings while they are in your home.

How do I get the best wedding insurance policy?

When looking for a policy that suits your needs, think about:

  • What you need it to protect – for example the venue, rings and catering

  • How much you plan to spend on your wedding

  • Whether you have any protection already – for example cover via your credit card 

Once you know what you need, comparing wedding insurance quotes can help you find the best cover at the cheapest price. This is especially true with this type of insurance as smaller providers often have better deals that the major insurance companies.

How to compare wedding insurance

You can choose from a wide variety of golf insurance policies, with an array of options to fit your personal needs. To find the golf cover that suits you best, think about the following:

Enter your details

nter the names and dates of birth of the happy couple, along with some information about your wedding.

Your level of cover

You’ll then need to add the total cost of your wedding, plus whether you want any optional add-ons.

View your quote

Once you’ve filled in a quick form, we’ll show you a range of quotes for you to choose from.

FAQs

Can I claim if we cancel because we have split up?

No, if you cancel because you've split up, you cannot claim. Find out when you can claim here.

How much does wedding insurance cost?

Wedding insurance costs anything between £20 and £300 for a policy, depending on the level of cover you choose and the insurer.

When should I buy wedding insurance?

You should buy wedding insurance before you start spending money, for example before booking a venue. Most insurers let you take out cover two years before your wedding day.

Can I claim if there is bad weather?

You can only claim if the bad weather is extreme enough to mean your guests cannot reach the venue.

Can I cover a civil partnership?

Yes, you can get cover for civil partnership ceremonies.

Can I take out cover after I make a booking?

Yes, if you take cover out after making a booking, any bookings or orders you make before the start of the policy will be protected once the policy starts.

Can I pay for wedding insurance monthly?

No, you can't pay for wedding insurance monthly. Instead, you pay in a single, up-front instalment because wedding insurance is designed to cover a one-off event.

Can I get last minute wedding insurance?

You can get last minute wedding insurance but it is always advised to get wedding insurance as soon as you can. You will still be able to purchase it a week before the wedding if you need to.