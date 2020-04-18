The past few weeks has seen people from across the world get creative and achieve major physical feats, including climbing the equivalent height of Mount Everest using their stairs and even running a marathon on a 7-metre balcony.
The past few weeks has seen people from across the world get creative and achieve major physical feats, including climbing the equivalent height of Mount Everest using their stairs and even running a marathon on a 7-metre balcony.
Compare pet insurance
Protect your pet with the best possible cover by comparing pet insurance deals. Find the right policy for your furry friend at the right price!