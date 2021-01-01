Yes, although your choice of policy may be limited as most insurers apply a minimum excess. This is the amount you need to pay your insurer when you make a claim.

This comparison includes pet insurance policies with no excess, or with lower excesses than standard policies. Use it to find the right cover for your pet, at the cheapest price.

What cover should you get?

The cost of caring for your sick or injured pet can cost thousands of pounds, so it pays to get the right cover.

The main types of policy you can choose from are:

Accident only : This is a basic policy which only covers vet fees for accidental injuries, e.g. if your dog breaks its leg. It is the cheapest type of pet insurance, but maximum claim limits are often low.

Time limited : This lets you claim for specific conditions for a set period of time, usually no more than 12 months. Once this period is over, you need to pay for any ongoing treatment yourself.

Maximum benefit : This covers conditions up to a set limit, e.g. £5,000. Once you have claimed up to this limit, your insurer will not pay any more claims for the same condition.

Lifetime cover: This is the most comprehensive type of cover, but is often the most expensive. You will be able to claim up to a set amount, e.g. £10,000, for any condition each time your policy renews.

Will you save money?

These policies can offer pet insurance with no upfront cost to claim, but as a result their premiums may be more expensive.

You could save money with a low excess pet insurance policy, but you could also get cheaper cover by:

Choosing a higher voluntary excess

Taking out a multi pet policy

Compare as many quotes as possible to make sure you get the most for your money.

Cheap insurance could end up costing you more long term if your insurer will not cover your claim. Use this comparison to find the right cover for your pet.

Low excess pet insurance FAQs