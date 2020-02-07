How to protect your pet for their whole life

If you want to protect your pet for their whole life for any condition they get, a lifetime pet insurance policy could be the right option for you.

Lifetime pet insurance is the most comprehensive level of pet insurance you can buy, but it can also cost more than other policies.

How does lifetime pet insurance work?

Lifetime pet insurance is designed to give you and your pet lifelong cover against vet fees, essentially functioning as fixed for life pet insurance.

Most insurers set a claim limit, for example £10,000, to cover the cost of vet treatment if your pet is injured or falls ill.

This amount renews every year and the best lifetime pet insurance will usually cover any condition your pet suffers from during that time.

Your pet will be covered until they die, as long as you keep up with your payments.

Other levels only cover vet fees for either:

Injuries resulting from an accident

A fixed time period for a condition, usually 12 months, after which you cannot claim

A set claims limit for a condition that does not renew, after which you cannot claim

This guide explains more about the different types of pet insurance policy you can get.

How to find the best lifetime cover

When buying pet insurance, lifetime cover is best purchased when your pet is young and healthy, because it will be much harder to find a policy when they are older, or if they have existing conditions.

You can find the best lifetime pet insurance for your pet by:

Working out how much cover you need for vet fees. You can use our comparison to see how much cover each insurance company offers.

Thinking about what cover you need for things like theft, death, third party liability and boarding fees. This guide explains what is covered by a pet insurance policy.

Comparing policies that offer all the cover you need so you can find the right one at the best price.

Here is more on how to find the best pet insurance policy, including what cover levels you should look out for.