Money.co.uk Exclusive: 1 Month Free
Waggel Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
8 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£10,000 a year
Discounts
Introductory discount
Waggel Pet Insurance
1 month free for money.co.uk customers. Waggel offer a comprehensive Lifetime policy that covers reoccurring conditions and includes dental. It allows you to adjust the coverage and excess so that you can find a price to suit your budget.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts8 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts8 weeks
Voted Pet Insurance Provider Of The Year at the 2021 Moneyfacts Consumer Awards
ManyPets Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
4 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£15,000 a year
Discounts
15% multi-pet discount
ManyPets Pet Insurance
Over 400,000 pets covered. 18,600 - 5 star reviews on Feefo. FREE unlimited video calls with a vet, 24/7 so you can get expert advice whenever you need it. Hassle-free claims - Online claims with no forms and we we’ll update you as your claim is settled.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts4 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts4 weeks
Pet Insurance Provider of the Year: Moneyfacts Consumer Awards 2020
The Insurance Emporium Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
5 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£8,000 per condition a year
Discounts
10% multi-pet discount & 20% introductory discount
The Insurance Emporium Pet Insurance
Voted Pet Insurance Provider of the Year at the Moneyfacts Consumer Awards 2020. Tailor your policy with Optional Benefits to suit your needs and budget. 20% Introductory Discount available for the first year of cover, T&Cs apply.
Some policies from this insurer may not let you claim on the same condition again once your policy has been renewed.
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts5 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts5 weeks
Pet-insurance.co.uk Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
5 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£4,000 a year
Discounts
10% multi-pet discount & 20% introductory discount
Pet-insurance.co.uk Pet Insurance
Pet-Insurance.co.uk offer both standard and lifetime pet insurance for dogs and cats, designed to suit your individual needs. Their policies can help protect against unforeseen Vet's Fees costs, and much more.
If you renew this policy any conditions you have already claimed for will not be covered.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts5 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts5 weeks
2021 Feefo Platinum Award Winner
Healthy Pets Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
5 weeks to 12 years
Maximum vet fees
£7,500 per condition
Discounts
20% introductory discount
Healthy Pets Pet Insurance
20% online discount for new customers, and as specialists, can pay the vet direct, offer free direct debiting, have 3rd party liability for dogs as standard, offer a range of cover to suit all budgets and love pets.
Some policies from this insurer may not let you claim on the same condition again once your policy has been renewed.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover starts12 years
Minimum cat age when cover starts5 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover starts10 years
Minimum dog age when cover starts5 weeks
Our Premier and Extra Cover is 5 Star rated by Defaqto
Tesco Bank Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
8 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£10,000 per condition
Discounts
-
Tesco Bank Pet Insurance
The Premier and Extra Cover is 5 Star rated by Defaqto.
If you renew this policy any conditions you have already claimed for will not be covered.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts8 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts8 weeks
Free and unlimited access to online veterinary experts
Animal Friends Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
4 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£6,000 per condition a year
Discounts
-
Animal Friends Pet Insurance
Award-winning specialist pet insurance for dogs, cats & horses. UK call centre. Animal Friends donates from their profits to animal welfare charities.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts4 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts4 weeks
Agria Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
8 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£12,500 a year
Discounts
A multi-pet discount
Agria Pet Insurance
All policies are lifetime cover, up to £12,500 vet fee cover & 24/7 Pet Health Helpline + much more! 5* Defaqto pet insurance and rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts8 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts8 weeks

Looking for another type of pet insurance?

How to protect your pet for their whole life

If you want to protect your pet for their whole life for any condition they get, a lifetime pet insurance policy could be the right option for you.

Lifetime pet insurance is the most comprehensive level of pet insurance you can buy, but it can also cost more than other policies.

How does lifetime pet insurance work?

Lifetime pet insurance is designed to give you and your pet lifelong cover against vet fees, essentially functioning as fixed for life pet insurance.

  • Most insurers set a claim limit, for example £10,000, to cover the cost of vet treatment if your pet is injured or falls ill.

  • This amount renews every year and the best lifetime pet insurance will usually cover any condition your pet suffers from during that time.

  • Your pet will be covered until they die, as long as you keep up with your payments.

Other levels only cover vet fees for either:

  • Injuries resulting from an accident

  • A fixed time period for a condition, usually 12 months, after which you cannot claim

  • A set claims limit for a condition that does not renew, after which you cannot claim

This guide explains more about the different types of pet insurance policy you can get.

How to find the best lifetime cover

When buying pet insurance, lifetime cover is best purchased when your pet is young and healthy, because it will be much harder to find a policy when they are older, or if they have existing conditions.

You can find the best lifetime pet insurance for your pet by:

  • Working out how much cover you need for vet fees. You can use our comparison to see how much cover each insurance company offers.

  • Thinking about what cover you need for things like theft, death, third party liability and boarding fees. This guide explains what is covered by a pet insurance policy.

  • Comparing policies that offer all the cover you need so you can find the right one at the best price.

Here is more on how to find the best pet insurance policy, including what cover levels you should look out for.

Lifetime pet insurance FAQs

Last updated: 18 October, 2021

Explore pet insurance guides

Can you get insurance for older pets?

As your pet gets older it may be harder and more expensive to find insurance. Here is what to look out for when searching for pet insurance for older animals.

Can you get cover for your pet with existing conditions?

Even If your pet has suffered an illness, you can still find a pet insurance policy to cover them. Here is what cover you can get for your pet's conditions and how to find it.

A buyer's guide to pet insurance

If you want to protect your pet, getting the right insurance policy is essential. Here is what you need to do to find the best cover.

