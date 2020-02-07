How to manage your pet insurance policy

Changes to your details

If any of your details change, you should let your insurer know as soon as possible. If your details are incorrect when you make a claim, it could be rejected.

You should update any changes to your name, address or contact details like your email or telephone number.

Check your policy or contact your insurer if you are unsure the details you have given are correct.

Changes to your pet's details

You must also tell your insurer as soon as any of these things happen:

You are no longer the owner of the pet

Complaints are made about your pet's behaviour

Your pet has caused an accident that could lead to legal action

Your pet has been used for monetary gain, for example breeding or racing

Your pet has been neutered or spayed

Many insurers give you a set time to confirm these changes, typically 30 days. Your cover may become invalid if you do not tell them within this time.

You can contact your insurer to update your policy by:

Calling them

Writing to them

Completing an online form*

*Not all insurers offer this

Most insurers can change your details immediately over the phone. You can find your insurer's telephone number and address on your policy documents.

Have your policy number ready when you call because your insurer will need it to find your details.

Changing your cover

You can add extra benefits to your policy at any time. Most insurers offer extras like:

Accidental death

Advertising and reward

Third party liability*

Holiday cancellation

Overseas travel

* Dogs only

Many policies include these benefits as standard, but if they are not included most insurers let you add them to your cover.

If you added extra cover when you took out your policy that you no longer need, most insurers will let you remove it at any time and reduce what you pay accordingly.

You can also upgrade your policy to a higher level of cover, for example from an accident only policy to lifetime cover. Here is more on the levels of pet insurance.

How much will it cost?

Most insurers will not charge an administration fee to update your or your pet's details.

However, the cost of your cover may be adjusted if the change affects your policy.

For example, if your pet is diagnosed with an ongoing medical condition your insurer may increase your premium because they will be more likely to need vet treatment.

If you add extra cover or upgrade your policy, this will also increase how much you pay. For example, adding third party liability might add £1 per month to the cost of your policy.

Claiming on your policy

If you need to make a claim on your policy you need to:

Call your insurer on their claims number Fill out a claims form Return the form with all supporting documents

Here is more on what you need to do to make a successful pet insurance claim.

Cancelling your policy

You have 14 days from the day you receive your insurance documents to cancel your policy and receive a full refund of any premiums you have paid.

You will not get a refund if you have already made a claim on your policy, even if it is within the first 14 days. If you pay monthly, you will have to make the rest of your payments.

If you cancel after 14 days and have not made a claim, you will receive a refund for any cover you have not used. For example, if you cancel a 12-month policy after five months you will receive a refund for the remaining seven months.

If you claim because your pet has died or been stolen, and you cancel your cover, you will receive a refund of any premiums you have not used.