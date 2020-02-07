How to find insurance for your exotic pets

You can find out what is classified as an exotic pet on the RSPCA website .

Exotic pets are more unusual animals that are less commonly kept domestically, like:

You will need to look for specialist insurance companies that cover exotic pets. You can compare policies here .

Most only offer cover for dogs and cats, or other common pets like rabbits and guinea pigs.

Yes , although they will not be covered by most standard pet insurance policies.

There are stricter rules for certain types of animals and you may need a licence to keep them. Here is how to apply for a licence to keep a wild animal .

What animals can you not keep as pets?

What is covered?

An exotic pet insurance policy should include most of the benefits offered by a standard policy, including cover for:

Veterinary fees

The death of your pet through illness or accidental injury

Theft of your pet

However, exotic pet insurance can include more specific benefits tailored to the type of animal you have, for example:

Fire and weather perils: You will be covered if your pet dies or is lost as a result of fire, wind, storm, lightning or flood.

Pet housing and enclosure cover: You will be covered against the theft or malicious damage to your pet's housing, or damage caused by fire, lightning, storm or wind.

What level of cover do you need?

This will depend on the type of pet you have and the insurer you choose.

The amount of cover for vet fees may differ for different types of pets, for example:

Parrots and exotic birds: Up to £5,000

Tortoise: Up to £2,500

Lizards: Up to £1,000

Check the policy document carefully before you buy cover to see exactly what is covered, and how much you can claim for.

What exclusions are there?

There are some common exotic pet insurance exclusions you should be aware of:

Enclosures and housing: Your pet must be kept in proper enclosures with suitable ventilation and heating in accordance with the Animal Welfare Act 2006. If they are not, any claim you make for vet fees could be rejected.

Commercial use: Any claim you make may be rejected if you pet is used for commercial purposes, like a petting zoo. They can also not be kept on commercial premises for a certain period, for example 28 days.

Security requirements: You must secure where your pet is kept or any claims against theft could be rejected. This could mean installing an alarm, security lights and steel padlocks on all doors and gates.

Pre-existing medical conditions: If your pet has any medical conditions you must tell the insurer about them before you buy cover. Most insurers will not cover your pet's pre-existing medical conditions.

Make sure you read and understand all the conditions and exclusions before you take out a policy so you are not caught out if you need to make a claim.

Is exotic pet insurance worth it?

Yes, because it could cover the cost of expensive vet bills if your exotic pet is ill or injured.