Last updated: 12 August 2020

Horses can be one of the most expensive animals to buy and keep, so it pays to find the best horse insurance policy that covers you and them if anything goes wrong.

Make sure you understand what cover you need for your horse, then use our horse insurance comparison tool to see the total horse insurance cost and find a provider that offers the best cover for you.

What does the best horse insurance cover?

The best horse insurance policies cover the same things as any pet insurance policy, including:

Death of your pet

Theft or straying

Public liability

Most basic horse insurance policies do not include vet fees cover as standard, so make sure this is included if you want to be protected against the cost of treatment. Add-ons will likely increase your premiums, but it is important to buy the best horse insurance for you.

They can also offer cover specifically for horses and horse owners:

Death or personal accident: This can pay out if you, or any other rider of your horse, dies or suffers loss of sight, loss of limb or disability following a riding accident.

Permanent loss of use: If your horse is ill or has an accident which means you can no longer ride them, you policy can pay up to the sum insured * .

Stable cover: If a stable you own is damaged or destroyed by fire you can claim to cover the cost of stabling your horse somewhere else.

Saddlery and tack: If your saddle or any riding tack like harnesses or bridles are accidentally damaged, lost or stolen you can claim to cover the cost of replacements.

* The sum insured will usually be the purchase price or current market value of your horse up to a set limit, for example £10,000

Get the right level of cover for your horse

After you compare horse insurance, make sure to tell your chosen provider what activities you use your horse or pony for. Some policies specify two types of use:

1. Group one: This includes activities like hacking, gymkhanas, show jumping, dressage, showing and riding club events. 2. Group two: This includes all the activities listed in group one and hunting, eventing, polo, long distance riding, cross country, horse ball, polocrosse and vaulting.

If you plan to use your horse for any activities listed in group two you must confirm this when you apply for a quote, otherwise you will not be fully covered. While some activities may increase your horse insurance cost, it is important to make sure you have the right level of cover.

Horse insurance FAQs