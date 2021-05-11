Compare these private pension providers and their annual fees, and you could find a plan to help your money go further when you retire.
Pensions are long term investments. You may get back less than you originally paid in because your capital is not guaranteed and charges may apply.
This article is designed to offer you impartial guidance as to your options and what they might mean, but the decision on which product to take out is yours.
A private pension is a way of saving for retirement. It's a pot of money that you, and often your employer pay into, and you get tax relief on your pension contributions.
You can start making pension contributions as soon as you start working and earning. But because you can't access the money until you're 55, a private pension is a great way to make sure you've got funds ready for your retirement.
When you reach 55, you'll have a choice of what to do with your private pension. You can either start drawing money from it whenever you like. Or you can choose to have it as a regular income.
As any money you put into your pension comes from your current salary in the form of pension contributions, you'll need to budget carefully. You'll want to balance making sure you still have enough disposable income now (so you don't get into debt), with securing your finances for the future.
It's a good idea to be pension wise so you can make the best choices in relation to your private pension.
If you're worried about finding the best private pension, UK wide, compare pensions using our table. Or speak to an independent pension advisor who can help.
The State Pension is a government benefit that you get after you reach a certain age. It is paid for through the National Insurance contributions that are deducted from your pay check when you work.
Anyone living in the UK is eligible to receive the State Pension if they have a minimum number of qualifying years of National Insurance contributions. Find out more about how the State Pension works
When you're looking for the best private pension for you, there are a few things to look out for.
Look for a pension company that offers a low annual management charge to help save you money each year. You should also try to find a pension that has the most funds for you to choose from.
And, finally, check that you're happy with the minimum amount you can invest in the pension scheme you're considering.
Be aware that pension funds are investments and fluctuate. So, if you're not sure which to choose, it's important that you get some pension advice before you make a decision. You could use a pension calculator to help you initially, and to get a rough pensions forecast.
But, even after you've used a private pension calculator, it's still a good idea to speak to an independent pension advisor before you invest.
There are two types of private pension offered by the pension companies in our comparison.
When you appoint a pension company and they choose the funds you invest in. If you have a workplace pension, this is often how it'll work.
With these, you choose where you invest, so it's a kind of 'DIY' method. There's a larger list of funds to choose from than there are with a personal pension.
If you don't want to choose your own pension funds then speak to an independent financial adviser to talk about the best pension plans for you.
These are arranged by your employer. If you're aged between 22 and state pension age, and you earn £10,000 or more, you'll be offered one.
Workplace pension plans usually involve you making contributions from your salary. Your employer contributes to the pension too, usually paying 3-10%.
If you join one of these workplace pension schemes, you'll get a payout when you retire. The amount you get with these pension plans is based on how much you paid in and how long you paid in for. It's also affected by how much profit the provider's investments have made
A personal pension is when you appoint a pension company and they choose the funds you invest in. A workplace pension will often take the form of a personal pension.
However, even if you're not employed, you can still apply for a personal pension. This is good for self-employed people.
To get a self employed pension, you can go directly to a UK pension provider. You'll pay monthly pension contributions and they'll choose which funds you invest in.
The UK government encourages workers to save for retirement by offering pension tax relief.
The tax relief you earn is equivalent to your highest rate of income tax. That means a basic rate taxpayer paying £1,000 of their salary into their pension pot would actually pay £800. The extra £200 is the money the treasury would otherwise have taken in income tax. Similarly, higher rate taxpayers would pay £600 and additional rate taxpayers £550 for £1,000 in their pension pot.
However, there is a limit to the amount of tax relief you can receive. The government caps the amount of pension contributions which can earn tax relief through the pensions annual allowance. For the 2021/22 tax year it is set at £40,000.
This means that once your pension contributions reach £40,000 in the tax year, any additional payments will be taxed at your highest rate. If you do not reach £40,000 in contributions, your unused allowance can be carried over to the next tax year. You can do this for three years, as long as you are part of a pension scheme for that period.
The limits are:
Earnings limit. You can get tax relief on your pension contributions up to your annual earnings
Annual limit. Everyone has an annual allowance on which they can get tax relief. This is currently set at £40,000 so it only really affects higher earners who can invest £40,000+ into their pension each year
Lifetime limit. There's a lifetime limit for how much you can get tax relief on, which is £1,073,100 as of 2021/22.
Any money you pay in, and any money your employer pays in, both count towards your allowances.
Everyone's situation is different, but the earlier you start, the more you'll save for your retirement.
If you don't start saving until you're older, you might find yourself wanting to put more away to catch up. It's better to spread the investment.
Using a pension calculator, UK residents can get a rough idea of how big their pension might be. A pension contribution calculator can show you what you might get, based on when you start saving and how much you put in.
It depends on whether you choose a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)-regulated private pension. If you do, then the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) will protect the first £85,000. Every pension company found in our private pension comparison is FCA-regulated. But not every pension scheme, UK wide is FCA-regulated. So if you find one elsewhere, be sure to check it carefully.
Yes. You might like to do a pension transfer if you've changed jobs, and your new employer uses a different pension company for their pension scheme. In this case, you can combine pensions.
Or you might need to do a pension transfer if your current pension scheme is closing, or if you've found a better deal on another private pension.
You might be charged a fee to do a pension transfer if your current pension has exit fees attached to it.
As much as you like, but only the first £40,000 you pay will be tax free. Anything above this is taxed at your level of income tax.
The general advice for pensions is to contribute as much as you can as early as possible. A good rule of thumb is to take your age, halve it and contribute that percentage of your income into your pension to have a comfortable retirement.
So if you're 30, then you should contribute 15% of your income to your pension.
It is a Self Invested Personal Pension that requires you to manage and invest your pension fund without help from a financial adviser. Find out more here.
No, however you should only set up a pension if you fully understand the risks involved with managing your own investments.
Technically there's no limit on how much money you can put into your private pension, UK wide. You can save as much as you like. But it's important to remember that there are limits on the tax relief you can get.
Our comparison tables include providers we have commercial arrangements with. The number of listings in our tables can vary depending on the terms of those arrangements, as well as other market developments. They are all from providers regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
Last updated: 3 August, 2021