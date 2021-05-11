This article is designed to offer you impartial guidance as to your options and what they might mean, but the decision on which product to take out is yours.

If you're worried about finding the best private pension, UK wide, compare pensions using our table. Or speak to an independent pension advisor who can help .

It's a good idea to be pension wise so you can make the best choices in relation to your private pension.

As any money you put into your pension comes from your current salary in the form of pension contributions, you'll need to budget carefully. You'll want to balance making sure you still have enough disposable income now (so you don't get into debt), with securing your finances for the future.

When you reach 55, you'll have a choice of what to do with your private pension. You can either start drawing money from it whenever you like. Or you can choose to have it as a regular income.

You can start making pension contributions as soon as you start working and earning. But because you can't access the money until you're 55, a private pension is a great way to make sure you've got funds ready for your retirement.

A private pension is a way of saving for retirement. It's a pot of money that you, and often your employer pay into, and you get tax relief on your pension contributions.

Anyone living in the UK is eligible to receive the State Pension if they have a minimum number of qualifying years of National Insurance contributions. Find out more about how the State Pension works

The State Pension is a government benefit that you get after you reach a certain age. It is paid for through the National Insurance contributions that are deducted from your pay check when you work.

There are two types of private pension offered by the pension companies in our comparison.

But, even after you've used a private pension calculator, it's still a good idea to speak to an independent pension advisor before you invest.

Be aware that pension funds are investments and fluctuate. So, if you're not sure which to choose, it's important that you get some pension advice before you make a decision. You could use a pension calculator to help you initially, and to get a rough pensions forecast.

And, finally, check that you're happy with the minimum amount you can invest in the pension scheme you're considering.

Look for a pension company that offers a low annual management charge to help save you money each year. You should also try to find a pension that has the most funds for you to choose from.

When you're looking for the best private pension for you, there are a few things to look out for.

With these, you choose where you invest, so it's a kind of 'DIY' method. There's a larger list of funds to choose from than there are with a personal pension.

When you appoint a pension company and they choose the funds you invest in. If you have a workplace pension, this is often how it'll work.

If you don't want to choose your own pension funds then speak to an independent financial adviser to talk about the best pension plans for you.

What's the difference between a workplace pension and a personal pension?

Workplace pensions

These are arranged by your employer. If you're aged between 22 and state pension age, and you earn £10,000 or more, you'll be offered one.

Workplace pension plans usually involve you making contributions from your salary. Your employer contributes to the pension too, usually paying 3-10%.

If you join one of these workplace pension schemes, you'll get a payout when you retire. The amount you get with these pension plans is based on how much you paid in and how long you paid in for. It's also affected by how much profit the provider's investments have made

Personal pension

A personal pension is when you appoint a pension company and they choose the funds you invest in. A workplace pension will often take the form of a personal pension.

However, even if you're not employed, you can still apply for a personal pension. This is good for self-employed people.

To get a self employed pension, you can go directly to a UK pension provider. You'll pay monthly pension contributions and they'll choose which funds you invest in.

What kind of tax relief do you get on pensions?

The UK government encourages workers to save for retirement by offering pension tax relief.

The tax relief you earn is equivalent to your highest rate of income tax. That means a basic rate taxpayer paying £1,000 of their salary into their pension pot would actually pay £800. The extra £200 is the money the treasury would otherwise have taken in income tax. Similarly, higher rate taxpayers would pay £600 and additional rate taxpayers £550 for £1,000 in their pension pot.

However, there is a limit to the amount of tax relief you can receive. The government caps the amount of pension contributions which can earn tax relief through the pensions annual allowance. For the 2021/22 tax year it is set at £40,000.

This means that once your pension contributions reach £40,000 in the tax year, any additional payments will be taxed at your highest rate. If you do not reach £40,000 in contributions, your unused allowance can be carried over to the next tax year. You can do this for three years, as long as you are part of a pension scheme for that period.

The limits are:

Earnings limit . You can get tax relief on your pension contributions up to your annual earnings

Annual limit . Everyone has an annual allowance on which they can get tax relief. This is currently set at £40,000 so it only really affects higher earners who can invest £40,000+ into their pension each year

Lifetime limit. There's a lifetime limit for how much you can get tax relief on, which is £1,073,100 as of 2021/22.

Any money you pay in, and any money your employer pays in, both count towards your allowances.

When should you start paying into a pension?

Everyone's situation is different, but the earlier you start, the more you'll save for your retirement.

If you don't start saving until you're older, you might find yourself wanting to put more away to catch up. It's better to spread the investment.

Using a pension calculator, UK residents can get a rough idea of how big their pension might be. A pension contribution calculator can show you what you might get, based on when you start saving and how much you put in.

Is your money protected in a private pension?

It depends on whether you choose a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)-regulated private pension. If you do, then the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) will protect the first £85,000. Every pension company found in our private pension comparison is FCA-regulated. But not every pension scheme, UK wide is FCA-regulated. So if you find one elsewhere, be sure to check it carefully.

Can you do a pension transfer?

Yes. You might like to do a pension transfer if you've changed jobs, and your new employer uses a different pension company for their pension scheme. In this case, you can combine pensions.

Or you might need to do a pension transfer if your current pension scheme is closing, or if you've found a better deal on another private pension.

You might be charged a fee to do a pension transfer if your current pension has exit fees attached to it.