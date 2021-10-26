It’s no secret that pensions are a crucial part of planning for the future. But latest data shows Brits are woefully underprepared for life after retirement.

Our personal finance experts have analysed the nation’s understanding of pensions, to reveal just how little we know about our future retirement funds.

How much do we really know about pensions?

There are several different types of pension – not all of which apply to everyone – but anyone living in the UK with at least 10 qualifying years on their National Insurance record is entitled to a state pension. The current weekly state pension payment an individual can expect to receive upon retirement is £179.60.

However, when it comes to the UK’s awareness of the state pension, more than nine in 10 people (92%) are unaware of what weekly amount they are entitled to upon retirement. Within that, a further 13% believed they wouldn't be entitled to any state pension at all.

Opting out of pensions

Beyond the state pension, other types of pensions are available, but require additional payments to be made by an individual or their employer. These private pension schemes include a workplace or personal pension. These both help top up the amount of money offered by the government, meaning an individual will have more to live off in the future.

However, the latest figures show workplace and personal pensions may be low on the agenda for many. The current workplace pension scheme automatically opts workers into the scheme, but a quarter (25%) of the UK chose to opt out of either a workplace or private pension altogether.