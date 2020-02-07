Protect yourself from large bills with insurance that will cover your scooter or moped. Compare quotes to find the policy and extras you want for the best price.
Last updated: 25 March 2022
Scooter insurance protects your scooter against accidental damage, theft, vandalism or fire.
It’s a legal requirement to have insurance to drive any motorcycle on UK roads, including scooters and mopeds.
There are three types of scooter insurance. These are:
Third-party only: covers any damage you cause while using your scooter, including injuring other people or their property
Third-party, fire and theft: adds another layer of cover that protects you if your scooter is stolen or damaged by fire
Fully comprehensive: steps up the level of cover again and pays out if you damage your scooter or if it is vandalised
To find the best scooter insurance, you need to:
decide what level of cover you need
choose any extras you want on your policy
compare quotes online to find the best scooter insurance
We cover each of these points in greater detail below.
Third-party is the minimum level of insurance you need to ride your scooter or moped legally. Otherwise, you could be convicted and receive both a fine and points on your licence.
How to choose the right level of scooter or moped insurance cover for you
Adding extras usually costs more money but can give you valuable cover.
Some of the extras you can choose from include:
Foreign use cover: covers you during long trips abroad. Most scooter insurance will cover you to ride in Europe for up to 30 days, but you may need to pay for extra cover if you plan to take your bike on longer trips
Helmets and clothing: adds cover for your clothing and accessories. Make sure the claim limit is high enough to cover the cost of your gear
Breakdown cover: gives you cover if your scooter breaks down. Some providers offer breakdown cover as standard, but it is charged as an extra with most policies
Multi-bike cover: allows you to add multiple scooters to your policy.
Pillion cover: is required to carry passengers on the back of your scooter (you must hold a full licence too)
Legal expenses cover: covers legal costs if you have an accident that’s not your fault
Wrong fuel cover: enables you to claim for costs if you accidentally fill your scooter with the wrong fuel
Key cover: covers you if you lose your scooter’s keys
Modification cover: offers extra protection for modified scooters
Personal accident cover: provides cover if you injure yourself in an accident
While it can be tempting to save money with cheap scooter insurance, it shouldn’t be your priority. The right scooter insurance is more important.
Once you know what you’re looking for, you can compare scooter insurance to find the right policy at the best price.
When you get quotes for scooter insurance, you may need to share the following information:
your age, address and employment details
Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) results
licence type
annual mileage
criminal record
claims made in the last five years
no-claims history
vehicle make, model, year of manufacturer and number plate
the value of your bike
details of modifications
security devices fitted
That depends. You need to have pillion insurance cover to carry someone on your bike. Some insurers charge extra for this, so check what is included before buying. Legally, you need to have passed your test and hold a full licence.
Yes, if foreign use cover is included in your policy. Make sure you check that the cover period is enough for the length of your stay.
Yes, you have to pay an excess if you make a claim.
Yes, you have a 14-day cooling-off period, which means you can cancel and get your premium refunded. You may be charged an admin fee for this.
