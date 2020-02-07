<Motorbike insurance

What is scooter insurance?

Scooter insurance protects your scooter against accidental damage, theft, vandalism or fire.

It’s a legal requirement to have insurance to drive any motorcycle on UK roads, including scooters and mopeds. 

There are three types of scooter insurance. These are:

  • Third-party only: covers any damage you cause while using your scooter, including injuring other people or their property 

  • Third-party, fire and theft: adds another layer of cover that protects you if your scooter is stolen or damaged by fire 

  • Fully comprehensive: steps up the level of cover again and pays out if you damage your scooter or if it is vandalised

Find out more about motorbike insurance

How to find the best scooter insurance

To find the best scooter insurance, you need to:

  • decide what level of cover you need

  • choose any extras you want on your policy

  • compare quotes online to find the best scooter insurance 

We cover each of these points in greater detail below.

What level of scooter or moped insurance cover do you need?

Third-party is the minimum level of insurance you need to ride your scooter or moped legally. Otherwise, you could be convicted and receive both a fine and points on your licence. 

How to choose the right level of scooter or moped insurance cover for you

What policy extras do you want with your scooter insurance?

Adding extras usually costs more money but can give you valuable cover.

Some of the extras you can choose from include:

  • Foreign use cover: covers you during long trips abroad. Most scooter insurance will cover you to ride in Europe for up to 30 days, but you may need to pay for extra cover if you plan to take your bike on longer trips  

  • Helmets and clothing: adds cover for your clothing and accessories. Make sure the claim limit is high enough to cover the cost of your gear

  • Breakdown cover: gives you cover if your scooter breaks down. Some providers offer breakdown cover as standard, but it is charged as an extra with most policies

  • Multi-bike cover: allows you to add multiple scooters to your policy.

  • Pillion cover: is required to carry passengers on the back of your scooter (you must hold a full licence too)

  • Legal expenses cover: covers legal costs if you have an accident that’s not your fault

  • Wrong fuel cover: enables you to claim for costs if you accidentally fill your scooter with the wrong fuel

  • Key cover: covers you if you lose your scooter’s keys

  • Modification cover: offers extra protection for modified scooters

  • Personal accident cover: provides cover if you injure yourself in an accident

Find out how to choose the right scooter insurance.

How can I find cheap scooter insurance?

While it can be tempting to save money with cheap scooter insurance, it shouldn’t be your priority. The right scooter insurance is more important.

Once you know what you’re looking for, you can compare scooter insurance to find the right policy at the best price.

What information do I need to share to get scooter insurance?

When you get quotes for scooter insurance, you may need to share the following information:

  • your age, address and employment details 

  • Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) results

  • licence type

  • annual mileage

  • criminal record

  • claims made in the last five years

  • no-claims history

  • vehicle make, model, year of manufacturer and number plate 

  • the value of your bike 

  • details of modifications 

  • security devices fitted

Scooter insurance FAQs

