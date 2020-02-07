Quad bike insurance is a specialist area and we work with some of the UK’s leading brokers to ensure you’ll get the best value cover for your needs.
Quad bikes and ATVs (All-Terrain Vehicles) are what the insurance industry calls non-standard vehicles. As a result, they can be difficult to insure. Many insurers won’t in fact offer cover for quad bikes due to the specialist risks associated with riding them, especially when it comes to making them road-legal.
That’s why our specialist insurers are so vital to get you the right cover for your quad bike.
The government has a set of rules in place governing how quads should be used, which you can find on the UK government website.
Quad bikes and ATVs must be approved, registered and taxed, have an MOT and an third party active insurance policy to be used on UK roads.
Similar to car insurance, or motorcycle insurance, quad bike insurance comes in three different levels of cover
This is the most basic level of car insurance. It just covers you for any compensation you might have to pay for injury to others and for damage to anyone else’s property. It’s a minimum legal requirement for all drivers in the UK to have this insurance.
This covers other parties involved in an accident with you in the same way third-party only cover. It also gives you protection if your vehicle is stolen or damaged by fire.
Sometimes called fully comprehensive, or just fully comp – covers you, your car, passengers and property as well as damage to third parties. And it also protects your car against vandalism and theft.
While ‘quad bike’ has the word ‘bike’ in it, in the majority of cases you’ll find that quad bikes are not covered by motorcycle insurance policies.
ATV’s, quads or quad bikes are mostly used off road but for those who have a Road Legal Quad you'll also need a car driving licence to put them on the road.
To drive a road legal quad can also use category B1 motorcycle licence (but only if issued before January 1997). A road legal quad bike must be registered with the Driver & Vehicle
Licensing Agency (DVLA), have a valid MOT and be taxed and drivers must have at least third party cover.
If you're only using your quad bike or ATV off road you will not need road cover to operate and you can be any age to drive. However, it's important to note that you can only drive the vehicle on private land and with the owner’s permission.
The cost can vary greatly depending on the type of quad bike you have and how you use it.
Most quads are not road legal because they don’t meet road safety standards – they must be tested and type approved to be considered road-safe.
Typically, the cost of quad bike insurance depends on:
The type quad bike
Driver’s age
Where the quad bike is parked
How the quad bike is used
Get quad bike insurance quotes to find a deal that works for you
