Best fixed rate and tracker mortgage rates available in May by LTV

Mortgage rates are lower than ever, so it’s well worth shopping around for the best deal. Here’s our guide to some of the best options available for each of the main loan to value ratios (LTVs) in May.
The Bank of England decided to hold the base rate at 0.01% in May, which spells good news for anyone with a tracker mortgage. The BOE first slashed rates this low in March last year to help protect the economy from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.
The past month has also seen the launch of government-backed 95% mortgages, designed to help people with small deposits get onto the property ladder. This initiative alongside the ongoing stamp duty holiday, which is due to end on June 30, has led to an all time high in mortgage borrowing.
Figures from the Bank of England released this month show that UK homeowners borrowed a record £11.8billion more than they paid back in March 2021. This is the highest level since 1993 when the BOE started capturing these figures.
All this taken together means it’s a really good time to think about remortgaging your house and there are plenty of deals available for people looking to buy their first-ever home. To help, we’ve trawled comparison sites online to find the best offers available in May.
We’ve looked at tracker mortgages (which usually follow an index such as the base rate) as well as fixed-rate options for people who want more certainty around their repayments. We’ve split the deals out according to their loan-to-value percentage looking at everything from 95% mortgages to 60%.
Of course, lenders regularly release new deals, so it’s really important to shop around to find the best offer and you might want to work with a broker. It’s also worth noting that mortgage lenders will look at other factors such as affordability before offering you a contract and not everyone will always get the same rate.
To find the best rates, we said we were looking to buy a £250,000 house, which is close to the average house price in the UK today.
2 years - 3.69% - Hanley Economic Building Society; SVR: 4.79% (variable); APRC: 4.7%; Set up fees: £644; available direct from the lender.
5 years - 3.45% - Barclays; SVR: 2.59% (variable); APRC: 3%; Set up fees: £35; apply direct with Barclays or via a broker
2 years - 3.10% - Loughborough Building Society; SVR: 5.34% (variable); APRC: 5%; Set up fees: £115; apply direct via Loughborough Building Society
5 years - 4.7% - Vernon Building Society; SVR: 5.20% (variable); APRC: 5.2%; Set up fees: £1,159; only available via a broker
2 years - 2.40% - Progressive building society; SVR: 4.35% (variable); APRC: 4.1%; Set up fees: £0; Only available via a broker.
5 years - 3.28% - Clydesdale Bank; SVR: 4.55% (variable); APRC: 4.2%; Set up fees: £2,039; only available via a broker
2 years - 2.19% - Progressive building society; SVR: 4.35% (variable); APRC: 4%; Set up fees: £0; only available via a broker
5 years - 3.29% - Earl Shilton Building Society; SVR: 4.89% (variable); APRC: 4.4%; Set up fees: £1,154; only available via a broker
2 years - 1.69% - Furness Building Society; SVR: 5.14% (variable); APRC: 4.7% Set up fees: £1,575; only available through a broker.
5 years - 2.08% - Yorkshire Building Society; SVR: 4.49% (variable); APRC: 3.6%; Set up fees: £1,675; available direct via the lender
House hunters in Ireland can get a slightly cheaper rate through AIB through the Green Mortgage scheme.
2 years - 1.49% - Furness BS; SVR: 5.14% (variable); APRC: 4.6%; Set up fees: £1,324; only available via a broker
5 years - 2.09% - Vernon Building Society; SVR: 5.20% (variable); APRC: 4.0%; Set up fees: £260; Available direct from the lender or via a broker
2 years - 1.19% - Furness BS; SVR: 5.14% (variable); APRC: 4.6%; Set up fees: £1,019; only available through a broker.
5 years - 1.49% - Barclays; SVR: 3.59% (variable); APRC: 2.6%; Set up fees: £749; available direct from the lender or via a broker
2 years - 1.39% - The West Brom BS; SVR: 3.99% (variable); APRC: 3.6%; Set up fees: £999; available via a broker
5 years - 1.69% - Newbury Building Society; SVR: 3.95% (variable); APRC: 3.1%; Set up fees: £600; available direct from the lender or via a broker
2 years - 1.06% - The Platform (part of the Co-operative Bank); SVR: 4.34%; APRC: 3.9%; Set up fees: £1,499; only available through a broker.
5 Years - 1.21% - HSBC; SVR: 3.54%; APRC: 2.7%; Set up fees: £1,499; only available via a broker
2 years - 1.39% - HSBC; SVR: 3.54%; APRC: 3.3%; Set up fees: £1,016; available via a broker
5 years - 1.69% - Newbury Building Society; SVR: 3.95%; APRC: 3.2%; Set up fees: £600; available direct or via a broker
The Loan to Value (LTV) – Usually, the lower your LTV (and the higher your deposit) the less interest you will pay. The Money Advice Service says that the cheapest rates are typically available for people with a 40% deposit
The mortgage term – This is the number of years your mortgage repayments will be spread across. The typical length is 25 years, but they can be much shorter or longer. Longer mortgages mean lower monthly repayments, but you will pay usually more interest overall
Fixed rate vs variable / tracker mortgages – A fixed-rate mortgage is where you agree to pay a set amount of interest for a specific period, typically between 2 and 5 years. This gives you certainty, but they’re often more expensive. You’re locked in, which means that you’re protected from rate rises, but don’t benefit from falls either - A variable, tracker, or discount mortgage means that the interest you pay is linked to another rate. This preferential rate will also usually last for up to 5 years. Variable rates are cheaper but if the base rate goes up you could end up paying more than someone who fixed
SVRs – After your introductory offer you’ll be moved to the lender’s subsequent variable rate (SVR), so it’s worth comparing these so you know what you’ll be paying each month. However, these rates are always expensive, so your best bet is to make a note of when your preferential terms end so you can shop around for a better deal
Fees and charges - There are lots of fees and charges to be mindful of when you compare rates. Common ones to look out for include set up fees, penalties for missed payments and charges if you want to overpay.
