How to avoid first time buyer regrets

Think carefully before securing other debts against your home. Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage or any other debt secured on it.

First time regrets

We've found that first time buyers are suffering from stress, anxiety and depression because of the sacrifices they're making to buy their first home.

The ladder of regret

Of the 750 new homeowners we surveyed:

40% had to move away from their family

1 in 7 moved to a higher crime area

Over 25% moved further away from work

10% had to move to a higher flood risk area

We spoke to Lorna, a first time buyer from Gloucestershire, about the sacrifices she made to be able to buy her first home:

We really struggled to save up enough deposit, so we moved in with my parents for six months. This caused us much stress, but I felt it was worth the sacrifice because I really wanted to live close to my family.

If you are struggling to save enough for a house deposit there are lots of ways you could boost your savings.

Buying without regret

Here are some things you can do to help buy your first home, without making sacrifices that may make you miserable.

Our home buying tips

Here are some quick and easy ways to save money buying a house: