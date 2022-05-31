You could remortgage to a cheaper deal even if you only have 10% equity in your home with a 90% remortgage deal. You can choose a remortgage by:

Using this comparison , which includes remortgages that could lend you 90% of the value of your property

Using a mortgage broker, who can help you choose a deal based on your personal circumstances

You can work out how much each remortgage will cost by checking the interest rate and any fees they charge. You can then choose the best 90% remortgage and apply for it online.

Check you can get a 90% remortgage deal

Before you apply for a 90% remortgage deal, work out what equity you have in your home by:

Finding out what your property is worth Working out how much is outstanding on your current mortgage

Your equity will be the difference between the current value of your home and your mortgage balance. If this is 10% or more you can apply for a 90% remortgage deal.

Which deal should you choose?

When looking for a remortgage, make sure:

You will save money : Check what fees you will need to pay when remortgaging and make sure the amount you save by switching will make you better off overall.

You will be accepted: To get a 90% remortgage you will need at least 10% equity in your property, and to meet the lender's eligibility criteria. Check the terms and conditions before you apply.

You can choose from most types of mortgage when you switch to a new deal; here's how to choose the right type of mortgage for you.

90% remortgage FAQs

Q Can I get a mortgage with a different lender? A Yes, you can switch to a deal with a new lender. They pay off your old mortgage and you can start making repayments to them instead. Q Can I get a mortgage without a deposit? A Yes, if you have a guarantor. You need at least a 5% deposit for other mortgages, but some come with schemes to help you buy your first home. Q How long does it take to remortgage? A Remortgaging takes about four to eight weeks but can take longer if your application is rejected or any problems cause a delay. Q Can I apply for a remortgage in advance? A Yes, you can get a mortgage offer from a lender before you need it. Some mortgage in principle offers last for several months. Q Can I borrow more with a remortgage? A Yes, some remortgages let you borrow more than what you owe on your property. You can use the extra money for specific purposes like renovations.

About our mortgage comparison