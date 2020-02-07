The world’s healthiest places to live in 2022 | Money.co.uk

For the 2022 edition, we added metrics such as the accessibility of healthcare coverage and the number of mental health nurses, social workers, psychiatrists and psychologists in each country. The research also looked at the prevalence of mental health and substance use disorders, and the overall health expenditure of the country or city.

This study analyses everything from life expectancy to air pollution, obesity rates, safety and number of sunlight hours in each location. However, this year the research has also taken into consideration factors that have been thrown into greater focus since the start of the global pandemic.

So, after revealing the healthiest cities to live in 2021 12 months ago, our experts have updated the list for the new year. This way, you’ll know where’s best to move to if you want as much help as possible to lead a healthier life.

Japan is the healthiest country to live in

Japan won the title of the healthiest country in the world to live in thanks to a string of positives. The excellent public transport means few people own their own car, leading to a very low amount of air pollution. The Japanese attitude to food is very different to the western one, with much smaller portions and protein rich dishes, as well as a heightened respect towards the making and eating of food - a high contrast to the fast food culture of western countries.

Walking is also a primary way of getting around in Japan, meaning its residents stay fit and healthy by moving their bodies every day, proven by the country’s extremely low obesity rate of 3.6%. The life expectancy in Japan is the highest in the world as a result of the healthy lifestyle shared by a majority of its population - in fact, the oldest verified man ever was from Japan, and the oldest living person today is Kane Tanaka of Japan, who is currently 119 years young. It seems the world could stand to take a page out of Japan’s book.

Switzerland is best for a long life

It’s not just the stunning scenery that contributes to Switzerland’s high level of health and wellness (though it sure helps). The country’s life expectancy is 84 years old, which is 3 years longer than the UK’s average, so there’s plenty the country is getting right when it comes to healthy living.

Traditional Swiss food is made with fresh, whole ingredients, making their diet one with very little processed food. Swiss cities are also designed to get people walking, with paths all over to make getting from place to place on foot very achievable. As a result of the ease of daily exercise, the country’s obesity rate is very low. More walking also means lower emissions, so Switzerland’s fresh alpine air is among the cleanest in the world. The country doesn’t get heaps of sunlight each year, but alongside the rest of Switzerland’s healthy habits, popping a vitamin D tablet is an inconvenience we’d be willing to add to our daily routine.

The country with the most mental health professionals

Norway has the most psychiatrists per 100,000 people

In Norway, there are 48.04 psychiatrists for every 100,000 people - more than any other country in the world. The country has a fairly high rate of mental health and substance abuse disorders compared to the rest of the world: 16.2% of the population suffer from one. As a result, it makes sense that many people in the country would train to help this section of the population. Scandinavian countries are often referred to as the happiest countries in the world, so this large number of mental health professionals could well be contributing to retaining this reputation for Norway.

Nurses aren’t hard to come by in Turkey

For every 100,000 people there are 150.25 nurses in Turkey, so the country is well-equipped to deal with the health problems of its residents. Healthcare is also free, making it easily accessible to the general population. The health expenditure is only 4.12% of the GDP, but this clearly isn’t putting people off from training to be in the healthcare industry. The country’s average life expectancy is 82, which is among the highest in the world - potentially, the large numbers of nurses could have an effect on this.

Canada has the most social workers of any country

The country with the most social workers per 100,000 people by far is Canada, with 145.4. Social workers were one of the top 20 most in-demand jobs in Canada in 2020, so if there was ever a time to make this your career, it’s now. The country spends 10.79% of its GDP on healthcare, among the highest expenditures on our index, showing that there is clearly no lack of resources when it comes to social work and healthcare in Canada.

There are lots of psychologists in Argentina

Therapy plays a huge role in Argentine culture. The country has the highest number of psychologists per capita of any country in the world, with 222.6 per 100,000 people. Residents see therapy and, more specifically, psychoanalysis, as vital to development and good health. Talking about therapy is commonplace in Argentina, and there’s no stigma associated with seeking out this form of mental health support as a result. Only 11.06% of the population suffers with a mental health or substance abuse disorder, a number that is definitely kept low by this engrained tradition of mental health support.

The healthiest cities in the world