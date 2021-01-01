You can send money to Thailand using an online money transfer service. This comparison shows which companies offer this service, but also how you could send your money.

Here are the main ways you can transfer money to Thailand:

Same day transfer: Transfer money to get delivered the same day, but there is usually a cut-off time so check with the company before you set up the payment.

Next day transfer: Transfer money to get delivered by the next working day. There is usually a cut-off time for this transfer too.

Regular transfer: Set up multiple payments over several months. This will save you from logging in and manually sending money each time you need.

Can you choose which currency you transfer?

Yes, when you send money to Thailand online, you may get the option to:

Send pounds to be exchanged into Thai baht at the receiving bank. This method will suit you if you want to send a specific amount in pounds to Thailand.

Send Thai baht directly. This method lets you send an exact amount of Thai baht, rather than relying on the receiving bank's exchange rate affecting the amount sent.

Compare as many companies as possible to find the cheapest way to send money to Thailand.

If you know the exchange rate is better in Thailand for exchanging pounds to Thai baht, then consider this when choosing which method to use.

Money transfers to Thailand FAQs

Q Why do I have to pay a transfer fee to send money to Thailand? A Each money transfer company uses the transfer fee to cover the administration costs of sending your money abroad. Q How safe is an online money transfer to Thailand? A Money transfer services protect your funds until they have been sent to your receiving bank account in Thailand. Q Can I transfer money to an account in another name? A Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays. Q Why do transfer companies offer different exchange rates? A They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate. Q Is it cheaper to use a bank transfer to Thailand instead? A Your bank could charge you a SWIFT transfer fee, typically around £20, which is more expensive than the fees charged by money transfer companies.

About our money transfers to Thailand comparison