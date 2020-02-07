<Money Transfers

Send money to Thailand for less

Compare money transfer services to find the best deal on transfers to Thailand. These providers are safe and secure whether you’re making single or regular payments.

  • See charges and fees at a glance
  • Move your money safely and securely
  • Compare exchange rates from industry-leading companies
See deals

Compare money transfer rates from leading providers

Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons, so you can be sure that you only see results from genuine firms.

Torfx
XE
moneycorp
curencies direct

How to transfer money to Thailand from the UK

1

Get a quote

Use the table below to explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the account that’s right for you.

2

Open an account

Open an account with your chosen company in under five minutes by entering a few personal details, such as name and address.

3

Make a transfer

Enter the destination account and the amount of money you want to transfer, then let the company do the rest.

Overseas money transfer rates

8 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort

Compare another type of money transfer

How to transfer money to Thailand

You have two choices when sending money to Thailand: you can send funds between banks using a SWIFT bank transfer, or you can use an online money transfer service. 

Money transfer services tend to offer better value for money, as their rates are typically lower than the flat fee charged when using SWIFT. 

Our comparison shows currency transfer services and their charges – compare as many as possible to find the best fees and exchange rates for the amount of money you want to send.

How quickly can I send money to Thailand?

It depends on what you’re willing to pay. Standard transfers can take a few days to arrive, but if you need a speedier service and can afford higher fees, you have other options:

  • Same-day transfers deliver your money the same day. There’s usually a cut-off time, so check with the company before setting up the payment

  • Next-day transfers send money to be delivered by the next working day. There’s usually a cut-off time for this transfer too

  • Regular transfers enable you to set up multiple payments that occur over several months. This saves you from logging in and manually sending money each time

How international money transfers work

Can I choose which currency to transfer?

Yes. When you send money to Thailand online, look for options to:

  • Send pounds to be exchanged into Thai baht at the receiving bank. The final amount of Thai baht received will depend on the agreed exchange rate

  • Send Thai baht directly. This method lets you send an exact amount of Thai baht to your recipient

If you know the exchange rate is better in Thailand for exchanging pounds to Thai baht, consider the first option when selecting your transfer method.

Discover more about how money transfers work

Money transfers to Thailand FAQs

About our money transfers to Thailand comparison

Explore more money transfer guides

See more guides

Smiling woman on laptop outdoors

Should you use an international transfer?

You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.

More on using international transfers
Young couple looking at laptop

What is an international money transfer?

Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.

Find out what international money transfers are

Why compare money transfers with money.co.uk?

Comparing money transfers could help you save money. Our award-winning money transfer comparison service makes sure you get our best exchange rate with the lowest fees. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Money transfer to Bangladesh

Money transfer to Belgium

Money transfer to Brazil

Money transfer to China

Money transfer to France

Money transfer to Germany

Money transfer to Ghana

Money transfer to Hungary

Money transfer to Ireland

Money transfer to Italy

Money transfer to Kenya

Money transfer to Lithuania

Money transfer to Mauritius

Money transfer to Nepal

Money transfer to Norway

Money transfer to Pakistan

Money transfer to Philippines

Money transfer to Poland

Money transfer to Russia

Money transfer to Spain

Money transfer to Sri Lanka

Money transfer to Sweden

Money transfer to UAE

Last updated: 24 May 2022