You have two choices when sending money to Thailand: you can send funds between banks using a SWIFT bank transfer, or you can use an online money transfer service.
Money transfer services tend to offer better value for money, as their rates are typically lower than the flat fee charged when using SWIFT.
Our comparison shows currency transfer services and their charges – compare as many as possible to find the best fees and exchange rates for the amount of money you want to send.
It depends on what you’re willing to pay. Standard transfers can take a few days to arrive, but if you need a speedier service and can afford higher fees, you have other options:
Same-day transfers deliver your money the same day. There’s usually a cut-off time, so check with the company before setting up the payment
Next-day transfers send money to be delivered by the next working day. There’s usually a cut-off time for this transfer too
Regular transfers enable you to set up multiple payments that occur over several months. This saves you from logging in and manually sending money each time
Yes. When you send money to Thailand online, look for options to:
Send pounds to be exchanged into Thai baht at the receiving bank. The final amount of Thai baht received will depend on the agreed exchange rate
Send Thai baht directly. This method lets you send an exact amount of Thai baht to your recipient
If you know the exchange rate is better in Thailand for exchanging pounds to Thai baht, consider the first option when selecting your transfer method.
Some money transfer companies charge a transfer fee to cover the administration costs of sending your money abroad. Others build their costs into the exchange rate.
Money transfer services protect your funds until they have been sent to your receiving bank account in Thailand.
Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays.
They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate.
Your bank could charge you a SWIFT transfer fee, typically around £20, which tends to be more expensive than the fees charged by money transfer companies.
We include money transfer companies from our panel that allow transfers to Thailand. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Last updated: 24 May 2022