You need to find the company that can offer you the cheapest deal to send your money to Sweden from the UK.

This comparison shows companies that let you send money to Sweden. Get quotes from each company by visiting their website and completing their online form.

When you get a quote, you need to give the following information:

Your personal details, e.g. name, telephone number and email address

The currency you are sending, e.g. pounds

The amount you want to send

The currency you want your money transferred to, e.g. Swedish krona

What does a quote tell you?

Once you have completed your quote, the transfer company sends you the deal they can offer by email; it will include:

The exchange rate

How many Swedish krona you get

Any transfer fees

The total cost of the transfer

Compare the total cost of transferring your money from as many transfer companies as you can, and choose the cheapest one to find the best deal.

Why use a money transfer company?

You get more transfer options compared to using your bank or building society, for example:

You could have your money arrive in Sweden the same day : This is an option most transfer companies offer, but usually with a charge. Ask each transfer company if they offer this service, and compare the costs to find the cheapest option.

You can arrange a transfer for a later date : This lets you fix an exchange rate now but agree to send your money at a later date. This helps you plan your finances for future transfers without the worry of exchange rate fluctuations.

You can set up regular transfers: This means you can arrange to make several transfers over a set term, such as a year. This can be helpful if you are making multiple payments, for example when paying for your child's overseas tuition.

Money transfer to Sweden FAQs

Q Can I transfer money to Sweden through my bank? A Yes, most banks offer a transfer service, but it is usually more expensive than using the companies in this comparison. Find out more here. Q How long does an international money transfer to Sweden take? A Most take three to five working days, although they can take up to two weeks. Check with the transfer company before you send your money. Q Can I transfer money to an account in another name? A Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays. Q Why do transfer companies offer different exchange rates? A They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate. Q Can I agree an exchange rate now and send my money later? A Some transfer companies let you do this, also known as a forward contract transfer. Find out more here. Q Are money transfers FCA regulated? A Yes, your money is kept separate to a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if they go bust.

About our money transfers to Sweden comparison