Sending money to Poland through an international money transfer service can be the quickest and most cost effective option.

To find the best deal you have to get a quote from each transfer company to find out:

The exchange rate : Each company may offer a different rate to transfer money to Poland. Look for the highest exchange rate possible.

If there are any transfer fees: Some companies do not charge anything, but others do. This comparison shows you each company's transfer fees.

Get as many quotes as possible to find the cheapest money transfer deal to Poland.

How do you want to transfer you money?

This comparison lets you choose a company by the transfer options they offer, such as:

Online : Send your money through a transfer company's website.

Over the phone : Call a transfer company to request your money transfer.

In a branch, with an agent: Visit a store and get help from a member of staff.

Most money transfers take between three to five working days, but some companies offer a faster same day service for an extra fee.

Benefits of using a money transfer company

If you send money to Poland online, you can:

Transfer at a time that suits you

Get access to the latest exchange rates

Get quotes from several companies in minutes

You can also set up a regular transfer facility with some companies, which can help you arrange several transfers over a set term.

Should you use a bank instead?

Most banks can offer you a money transfer service, but they are not always the best option.

Some banks charge you a fee as high as £40 for every transfer you make, but could transfer your money abroad within one working day.

Money transfer to Poland FAQs

Q How long does an international money transfer to Poland take? A Most take three to five working days, although they can take up to two weeks. Check with the transfer company before you send your money. Q Can I agree an exchange rate now and send my money later? A Some transfer companies let you do this, also known as a forward contract transfer. Find out more here. Q Why do transfer companies offer different exchange rates? A They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate. Q Can I transfer money to an account in another name? A Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays. Q Are money transfers FCA regulated? A Yes, your money is kept separate to a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if they go bust.

About our money transfers to Poland comparison