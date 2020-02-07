<Money Transfers

Send money to Poland from the UK for less

Find the right money transfer company to send money from the UK to Poland. Compare services to find the one that offers the best combination of exchange rate and fees.

Compare money transfer rates from leading providers

Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons, so you can be sure that you only see results from genuine firms.

How to transfer money to Poland from the UK

1

Get a quote

Use the table below to explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the account that’s right for you.

2

Open an account

Open an account with your chosen company in under five minutes by entering a few personal details, such as name and address.

3

Make a transfer

Enter the destination account and the amount of money you want to transfer, then let the company do the rest.

Overseas money transfer rates

What is the best way to send money to Poland?

An international money transfer service is often a quicker and more cost-effective way to send money to Poland compared to a bank transfer.

How do you want to transfer your money?

You have a choice of payment options. These include the following:

  • Online: send your money through a transfer company's website

  • Over the phone: call a transfer company to request your money transfer

  • In a branch via an agent: visit an agency to get help from a member of staff

Most money transfers take between three to five working days, but some companies offer a faster same-day service for an additional fee.

Benefits of using a money transfer company

If you send money to Poland through a dedicated transfer service, you can:

  • transfer at a time that suits you

  • get access to the latest exchange rates

  • get quotes from several companies in minutes

Some companies also offer a regular transfer facility, which allows you to arrange several transfers over a set term.

Should I use a bank instead?

Most banks offer a money transfer service, but they are not always the best option.

Some banks charge as much as £40 per transfer, but they can transfer your money abroad within one working day.

Should you use an international money transfer?

How to find the best money transfer deal to Poland

To find the best deal, get a quote from each transfer company and consider the following:

  • The exchange rate: different companies may offer different rates to transfer money to Poland. Look for the most favourable exchange rate 

  • Transfer fees: some companies do not charge anything for arranging the transfer, but others do. Our comparison shows you each company's fees

Get as many quotes as possible, compare them to your bank’s transfer options, and weigh up both fees and exchange rates to find the cheapest overall money transfer deal to Poland.

Money transfer to Poland FAQs

About our money transfers to Poland comparison

Explore more money transfer guides

Should you use an international transfer?

You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.

More on using international transfers
What is an international money transfer?

Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.

Find out what international money transfers are

Last updated: 24 May 2022