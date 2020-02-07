Find the right money transfer company to send money from the UK to Poland. Compare services to find the one that offers the best combination of exchange rate and fees.
Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons, so you can be sure that you only see results from genuine firms.
1
Get a quote
Use the table below to explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the account that’s right for you.
2
Open an account
Open an account with your chosen company in under five minutes by entering a few personal details, such as name and address.
3
Make a transfer
Enter the destination account and the amount of money you want to transfer, then let the company do the rest.
Most popular
More from money transfers
An international money transfer service is often a quicker and more cost-effective way to send money to Poland compared to a bank transfer.
You have a choice of payment options. These include the following:
Online: send your money through a transfer company's website
Over the phone: call a transfer company to request your money transfer
In a branch via an agent: visit an agency to get help from a member of staff
Most money transfers take between three to five working days, but some companies offer a faster same-day service for an additional fee.
If you send money to Poland through a dedicated transfer service, you can:
transfer at a time that suits you
get access to the latest exchange rates
get quotes from several companies in minutes
Some companies also offer a regular transfer facility, which allows you to arrange several transfers over a set term.
Most banks offer a money transfer service, but they are not always the best option.
Some banks charge as much as £40 per transfer, but they can transfer your money abroad within one working day.
To find the best deal, get a quote from each transfer company and consider the following:
The exchange rate: different companies may offer different rates to transfer money to Poland. Look for the most favourable exchange rate
Transfer fees: some companies do not charge anything for arranging the transfer, but others do. Our comparison shows you each company's fees
Get as many quotes as possible, compare them to your bank’s transfer options, and weigh up both fees and exchange rates to find the cheapest overall money transfer deal to Poland.
Most take three to five working days, although it can take up to two weeks. Check with the transfer company before you send your money.
Yes, some transfer companies let you do this. It’s also known as a forward contract transfer. Find out more here.
They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate.
Some transfer companies only allow you to send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid possible delays.
Yes. Your money is kept separate from a transfer company's operational capital, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if the company goes bust.
We include money transfer companies from our panel that allow transfers to Poland. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra, and the deal you get is not affected.
You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.More on using international transfers
Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.Find out what international money transfers are
Comparing money transfers could help you save money. Our award-winning money transfer comparison service makes sure you get our best exchange rate with the lowest fees. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Last updated: 24 May 2022