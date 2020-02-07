What is the best way to send money to Poland?

An international money transfer service is often a quicker and more cost-effective way to send money to Poland compared to a bank transfer.

How do you want to transfer your money?

You have a choice of payment options. These include the following:

Online : send your money through a transfer company's website

Over the phone : call a transfer company to request your money transfer

In a branch via an agent: visit an agency to get help from a member of staff

Most money transfers take between three to five working days, but some companies offer a faster same-day service for an additional fee.

Benefits of using a money transfer company

If you send money to Poland through a dedicated transfer service, you can:

transfer at a time that suits you

get access to the latest exchange rates

get quotes from several companies in minutes

Some companies also offer a regular transfer facility, which allows you to arrange several transfers over a set term.

Should I use a bank instead?

Most banks offer a money transfer service, but they are not always the best option.

Some banks charge as much as £40 per transfer, but they can transfer your money abroad within one working day.

How to find the best money transfer deal to Poland

To find the best deal, get a quote from each transfer company and consider the following:

The exchange rate : different companies may offer different rates to transfer money to Poland. Look for the most favourable exchange rate

Transfer fees: some companies do not charge anything for arranging the transfer, but others do. Our comparison shows you each company's fees