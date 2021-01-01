Send money to the Philippines is possible through your bank, but a money transfer service may cost less.

To use a money transfer service for sending money to the Philippines, you need to set up an account. Depending on the transfer company you choose, you can either send money:

Online , by logging into your account and completing a transfer form.

Over the phone, by telling your transfer company the details of your payment.

Look for the lowest transfer fee and highest exchange rate to get the best deal.

Here is more information on sending a money transfer

How is this different to using your bank?

Your bank uses a transfer service called SWIFT. This lets you transfer money from a savings account or current account held at the same bank.

However, using the companies listed in this comparison you can make an international money transfer using funds from any UK based current account.

Which is the fastest way to send money to the Philippines?

An international money transfer can take up to three working days, the same as a SWIFT payment through your bank.

However, some money transfer companies offer a same day or next day delivery option for an extra fee.

If you choose to use a money transfer company's same day or next day delivery option, it could still cost you less than your bank's SWIFT transfer fee.

Should you use an international transfer service?

Money transfer to the Philippines FAQs

Q Why do I have to pay to send money to the Philippines? A Transfer fees cover the administration costs of sending your money abroad. Q Why are money transfer companies cheaper? A They specialise in sending money abroad, which gives them access to cheaper rates for international payments. This means it costs you less too. Q How safe are money transfer companies? A They are FCA regulated, which means they are responsible for protecting your funds until they have been sent to the receiving account. Q Why do transfer companies offer different exchange rates? A They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate. Q Can I transfer money to an account in another name? A Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays.

About our money transfers to the Philippines comparison