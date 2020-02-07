Sending money to the Philippines? Compare the leading Philippine money transfer companies to find the best rates whether you want to transfer a one-off sum or make regular payments.
Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons, so you can be sure that you only see results from genuine firms.
Use the table below to explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the account that's right for you.
Open an account with your chosen company in under five minutes by entering a few personal details, such as name and address.
Enter the destination account and the amount of money you want to transfer, then let the company do the rest.
You can transfer money to the Philippines through your bank, or through a money transfer service like those in our comparison.
To use a money transfer service, you first need to set up an account. Depending on the transfer company you choose, you can then send money:
online, by logging into your account and completing a transfer form
over the phone, by telling your transfer company the details of your payment
Compare the rates each company offers you to find the best deal. Look for a combination of the lowest transfer fee and most favourable exchange rate.
Banks transfer money internationally using a service called SWIFT. A SWIFT transfer makes it convenient to transfer money held in a savings or current account at your bank, but the SWIFT network typically charges higher fees than money transfer services.
International money transfer companies do not have to rely on SWIFT, which means they can offer lower fees. They also allow you to make a transfer using funds from any UK-based current account.
An international money transfer can take up to three working days, the same as a SWIFT payment through your bank.
Some money transfer companies offer same-day or next-day delivery for an additional fee. However, even factoring in this extra cost, a transfer company’s fast transfer service could still cost you less than your bank's SWIFT transfer fee.
Find out if you should use an international transfer service here.
Some companies charge transfer fees to cover the administration costs of sending your money abroad. Others build the cost into the exchange rate you’re offered.
Transfer companies specialise in sending money abroad, which gives them access to cheaper rates for international payments.
They are FCA regulated, which means they are responsible for protecting your funds until they have arrived in the receiving account.
Companies deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to offer you a personalised rate.
Some transfer companies only allow you to send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays.
We include money transfer companies from our panel that allow transfers to the Philippines. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Here’s more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra, and the deal you get is not affected.
