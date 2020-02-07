<Money Transfers

How to transfer money to the Philippines from the UK

1

Get a quote

Use the table below to explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the account that’s right for you.

2

Open an account

Open an account with your chosen company in under five minutes by entering a few personal details, such as name and address.

3

Make a transfer

Enter the destination account and the amount of money you want to transfer, then let the company do the rest.

Overseas money transfer rates

Compare another type of money transfer

How do I send money to the Philippines?

You can transfer money to the Philippines through your bank, or through a money transfer service like those in our comparison.

To use a money transfer service, you first need to set up an account. Depending on the transfer company you choose, you can then send money:

  • online, by logging into your account and completing a transfer form

  • over the phone, by telling your transfer company the details of your payment

Compare the rates each company offers you to find the best deal. Look for a combination of the lowest transfer fee and most favourable exchange rate. 

Read more information on sending a money transfer

How is this different to using my bank?

Banks transfer money internationally using a service called SWIFT. A SWIFT transfer makes it convenient to transfer money held in a savings or current account at your bank, but the SWIFT network typically charges higher fees than money transfer services. 

International money transfer companies do not have to rely on SWIFT, which means they can offer lower fees. They also allow you to make a transfer using funds from any UK-based current account.

Which is the fastest way to send money to the Philippines?

An international money transfer can take up to three working days, the same as a SWIFT payment through your bank. 

Some money transfer companies offer same-day or next-day delivery for an additional fee. However, even factoring in this extra cost, a transfer company’s fast transfer service could still cost you less than your bank's SWIFT transfer fee.

Find out if you should use an international transfer service here.

Money transfer to the Philippines FAQs

About our money transfers to the Philippines comparison

Last updated: 24 May 2022