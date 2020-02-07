<Money Transfers

Send money to Nepal from UK for less

Do you want to find the cheapest way to transfer money to Nepal from the UK? We help you transfer money to Nepal online quickly & securely by finding the service that offers you the best deal.

  • See charges and fees at a glance
  • Move your money safely and securely
  • Compare exchange rates from industry-leading companies
See deals

Compare money transfer rates from leading providers

Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons, so you can be sure that you only see results from genuine firms.

Torfx
XE
moneycorp
curencies direct

How to transfer money to Nepal from the UK

1

Get a quote

Use the table below to explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the account that’s right for you.

2

Open an account

Open an account with your chosen company in under five minutes by entering a few personal details, such as name and address.

3

Make a transfer

Enter the destination account and the amount of money you want to transfer, then let the company do the rest.

Overseas money transfer rates

3 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort

Compare another type of money transfer

How to transfer money to Nepal for the best price

You need to get quotes from money transfer companies when sending money to Nepal from the UK.

Do this by visiting each company's website then giving them the following information:

  • How much you want to transfer: The more you send the better the rate could be

  • When you want to send your money: The same day or a date in the future

This means you get a personalised quote based on your transfer requirements. When comparing quotes, the best money transfer will be the cheapest one.

Find out more on international money transfers here

What does a quote tell you?

The transfer company will send your tailored quote by email, which explains how much it costs to send your money abroad. Each quote includes:

  • The exchange rate and how many Nepalese rupees you get

  • Any fees for transferring

  • The total cost in pounds for your transfer

  • A link back to the transfer company's website to complete your transfer

Most transfers take three to seven days. If you need the money to arrive faster, some companies offer a same day service for a fee.

Why use a money transfer company?

They usually offer you better exchange rates than high street banks because they are only focused on foreign money transfers.

They also offer you more ways to transfer money, such as:

  • Online

  • Over the phone

  • Through an agent in a branch

This comparison shows which transfer methods each company offers. If you have a preference, only get quotes from companies that let you transfer the way you want.

Here are more benefits of using an international money transfer

Money transfer to Nepal FAQs

About our money transfers to Nepal comparison

Explore more money transfer guides

See more guides

Smiling woman on laptop outdoors

Should you use an international transfer?

You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.

More on using international transfers
Young couple looking at laptop

What is an international money transfer?

Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.

Find out what international money transfers are

Why compare money transfers with money.co.uk?

Comparing money transfers could help you save money. Our award-winning money transfer comparison service makes sure you get our best exchange rate with the lowest fees. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Money transfer to Bangladesh

Money transfer to Belgium

Money transfer to Brazil

Money transfer to China

Money transfer to France

Money transfer to Germany

Money transfer to Ghana

Money transfer to Hungary

Money transfer to Ireland

Money transfer to Italy

Money transfer to Kenya

Money transfer to Lithuania

Money transfer to Mauritius

Money transfer to Norway

Money transfer to Pakistan

Money transfer to Philippines

Money transfer to Poland

Money transfer to Russia

Money transfer to Spain

Money transfer to Sri Lanka

Money transfer to Sweden

Money transfer to Thailand

Money transfer to UAE

Last updated: 7 May 2022