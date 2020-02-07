How to transfer money to Nepal for the best price

You need to get quotes from money transfer companies when sending money to Nepal from the UK.

Do this by visiting each company's website then giving them the following information:

How much you want to transfer : The more you send the better the rate could be

When you want to send your money: The same day or a date in the future

This means you get a personalised quote based on your transfer requirements. When comparing quotes, the best money transfer will be the cheapest one.

What does a quote tell you?

The transfer company will send your tailored quote by email, which explains how much it costs to send your money abroad. Each quote includes:

The exchange rate and how many Nepalese rupees you get

Any fees for transferring

The total cost in pounds for your transfer

A link back to the transfer company's website to complete your transfer

Most transfers take three to seven days. If you need the money to arrive faster, some companies offer a same day service for a fee.

Why use a money transfer company?

They usually offer you better exchange rates than high street banks because they are only focused on foreign money transfers.

They also offer you more ways to transfer money, such as:

Online

Over the phone

Through an agent in a branch