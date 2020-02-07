Do you want to find the cheapest way to transfer money to Nepal from the UK? We help you transfer money to Nepal online quickly & securely by finding the service that offers you the best deal.
You need to get quotes from money transfer companies when sending money to Nepal from the UK.
Do this by visiting each company's website then giving them the following information:
How much you want to transfer: The more you send the better the rate could be
When you want to send your money: The same day or a date in the future
This means you get a personalised quote based on your transfer requirements. When comparing quotes, the best money transfer will be the cheapest one.
The transfer company will send your tailored quote by email, which explains how much it costs to send your money abroad. Each quote includes:
The exchange rate and how many Nepalese rupees you get
Any fees for transferring
The total cost in pounds for your transfer
A link back to the transfer company's website to complete your transfer
Most transfers take three to seven days. If you need the money to arrive faster, some companies offer a same day service for a fee.
They usually offer you better exchange rates than high street banks because they are only focused on foreign money transfers.
They also offer you more ways to transfer money, such as:
Online
Over the phone
Through an agent in a branch
This comparison shows which transfer methods each company offers. If you have a preference, only get quotes from companies that let you transfer the way you want.
Here are more benefits of using an international money transfer
Most take three to five working days, although they can take up to two weeks. Check with the transfer company before you send your money.
Yes, most banks offer a transfer service, but it is usually more expensive than using the companies in this comparison. Find out more here.
They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate.
Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays.
Some transfer companies let you do this, also known as a forward contract transfer. Find out more here.
Yes, your money is kept separate to a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if they go bust.
We include money transfer companies from our panel that allow transfers to Nepal. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra, and the deal you get is not affected.
