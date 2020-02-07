<Money Transfers

Send money to Mauritius from the UK for less

Sending money overseas? Get the best possible rates on transfers from the UK to Mauritius by comparing deals from leading money transfer services.

  • See charges and fees at a glance
  • Move your money safely and securely
  • Compare exchange rates from industry-leading companies
See deals

Compare money transfer rates from leading providers

Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons, so you can be sure that you only see results from genuine firms.

Torfx
XE
moneycorp
curencies direct

How to transfer money to Mauritius from the UK

1

Get a quote

Use the table below to explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the account that’s right for you.

2

Open an account

Open an account with your chosen company in under five minutes by entering a few personal details, such as name and address.

3

Make a transfer

Enter the destination account and the amount of money you want to transfer, then let the company do the rest.

Overseas money transfer rates

Why use a money transfer service?

It’s usually cheaper to send money through a specialist money transfer company than it is to use your bank for two reasons:

  • Banks and building societies have higher fees, with some charging up to £40 per transfer

  • Transfer services specialise in the foreign exchange markets, giving them access to better rates, which they can pass on to you

Transfer companies can also send money abroad faster, taking only three to seven days, while banks and building societies could take weeks.

More reasons to use an international money transfer company

What to look out for

When you apply for a quote you need to complete an online form, which tells the transfer company:

  • how much you want to send in pounds or Mauritian rupees

  • when you want to send the money, which can either be on the same day or at a later date

It will then send you a tailored quote by email, which tells you:

  • the exchange rate

  • any transfer charges

  • the total figures – what you’ll pay in pounds and what will arrive in Mauritian rupees

Most transfer companies don’t charge to transfer abroad, choosing instead to build their operating costs into the exchange rates that they offer you. Some might charge extra for expediated transfers if you need the money to arrive the same day. 

How to get the best money transfer to Mauritius

If you want to send, say, 10,000 Mauritian rupees, the amount you pay in pounds could vary wildly depending on what your transfer service charges.

The best deal when sending money from the UK to Mauritius is the one that costs you the least – and that means finding the money transfer company that offers the best combination of a favourable exchange rate and low fees.

Get quotes from as many transfer companies as possible to compare how much each will charge to send the same amount of money to Mauritius.

Money transfer to Mauritius FAQs

About our money transfers to Mauritius comparison

Smiling woman on laptop outdoors

Should you use an international transfer?

You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.

More on using international transfers
Young couple looking at laptop

What is an international money transfer?

Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.

Find out what international money transfers are

