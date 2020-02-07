Why use a money transfer service?

It’s usually cheaper to send money through a specialist money transfer company than it is to use your bank for two reasons:

Banks and building societies have higher fees, with some charging up to £40 per transfer

Transfer services specialise in the foreign exchange markets, giving them access to better rates, which they can pass on to you

Transfer companies can also send money abroad faster, taking only three to seven days, while banks and building societies could take weeks.

What to look out for

When you apply for a quote you need to complete an online form, which tells the transfer company:

how much you want to send in pounds or Mauritian rupees

when you want to send the money, which can either be on the same day or at a later date

It will then send you a tailored quote by email, which tells you:

the exchange rate

any transfer charges

the total figures – what you’ll pay in pounds and what will arrive in Mauritian rupees

Most transfer companies don’t charge to transfer abroad, choosing instead to build their operating costs into the exchange rates that they offer you. Some might charge extra for expediated transfers if you need the money to arrive the same day.

How to get the best money transfer to Mauritius

If you want to send, say, 10,000 Mauritian rupees, the amount you pay in pounds could vary wildly depending on what your transfer service charges.

The best deal when sending money from the UK to Mauritius is the one that costs you the least – and that means finding the money transfer company that offers the best combination of a favourable exchange rate and low fees.