It’s usually cheaper to send money through a specialist money transfer company than it is to use your bank for two reasons:
Banks and building societies have higher fees, with some charging up to £40 per transfer
Transfer services specialise in the foreign exchange markets, giving them access to better rates, which they can pass on to you
Transfer companies can also send money abroad faster, taking only three to seven days, while banks and building societies could take weeks.
When you apply for a quote you need to complete an online form, which tells the transfer company:
how much you want to send in pounds or Mauritian rupees
when you want to send the money, which can either be on the same day or at a later date
It will then send you a tailored quote by email, which tells you:
the exchange rate
any transfer charges
the total figures – what you’ll pay in pounds and what will arrive in Mauritian rupees
Most transfer companies don’t charge to transfer abroad, choosing instead to build their operating costs into the exchange rates that they offer you. Some might charge extra for expediated transfers if you need the money to arrive the same day.
If you want to send, say, 10,000 Mauritian rupees, the amount you pay in pounds could vary wildly depending on what your transfer service charges.
The best deal when sending money from the UK to Mauritius is the one that costs you the least – and that means finding the money transfer company that offers the best combination of a favourable exchange rate and low fees.
Get quotes from as many transfer companies as possible to compare how much each will charge to send the same amount of money to Mauritius.
Most take three to five working days, although they can take up to two weeks. On the other hand, some happen within a day. Check with the transfer company before you send your money.
Yes. Most banks offer a transfer service, but it’s usually more expensive than using the companies in this comparison.
Companies deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate.
Some transfer companies only allow you to send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays.
Yes, some transfer companies let you do this. It’s known as a forward contract transfer.
Yes, your money is kept separate from a transfer company's operational captial, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if the company goes bust.
We include money transfer companies from our panel that allow transfers to Mauritius. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Last updated: 24 May 2022