What is the best way to send money to Lithuania?

If you have a UK based bank account you can send money to Lithuania, but some transfer methods are cheaper than others.

An online money transfer company can help cut the cost of sending money to Lithuania, with fees up to £7.

A bank uses a SWIFT transfer process to send money abroad, which costs around £20, though this can vary depending on the bank you use.

How to get the best deal online

To find the best money transfer to Lithuania, you need to compare:

The transfer fee : This is how much it costs you to send money to Lithuania. Some companies only charge this for certain transfer amounts, for example, if you send more than £2,000.

The exchange rate: This is how much each pound you send is worth in euros when it arrives in Lithuania. If you send a large amount of money, the exchange rate can have a huge impact on the cost of your transfer.

Do not pick a money transfer company based on a low or free transfer fee alone, as they are likely to offset this saving by giving you a lower exchange rate.

Check how much it costs you in pounds to send your euros using the exchange rate offered, then add any transfer fees to work out the overall cost.