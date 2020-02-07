<Money Transfers

Send money to Lithuania from UK for less

You can send money to Lithuania with these providers. Compare the costs and services of these companies offering money transfers to Lithuania and get peace of mind for your money.

  • See charges and fees at a glance
  • Move your money safely and securely
  • Compare exchange rates from industry-leading companies
Compare money transfer rates from leading providers

Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons, so you can be sure that you only see results from genuine firms.

How to transfer money to Lithuania from the UK

1

Get a quote

Use the table below to explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the account that’s right for you.

2

Open an account

Open an account with your chosen company in under five minutes by entering a few personal details, such as name and address.

3

Make a transfer

Enter the destination account and the amount of money you want to transfer, then let the company do the rest.


What is the best way to send money to Lithuania?

If you have a UK based bank account you can send money to Lithuania, but some transfer methods are cheaper than others.

An online money transfer company can help cut the cost of sending money to Lithuania, with fees up to £7.

A bank uses a SWIFT transfer process to send money abroad, which costs around £20, though this can vary depending on the bank you use.

Here is why you should use an online money transfer service

How to get the best deal online

To find the best money transfer to Lithuania, you need to compare:

  • The transfer fee: This is how much it costs you to send money to Lithuania. Some companies only charge this for certain transfer amounts, for example, if you send more than £2,000.

  • The exchange rate: This is how much each pound you send is worth in euros when it arrives in Lithuania. If you send a large amount of money, the exchange rate can have a huge impact on the cost of your transfer.

Do not pick a money transfer company based on a low or free transfer fee alone, as they are likely to offset this saving by giving you a lower exchange rate.

Check how much it costs you in pounds to send your euros using the exchange rate offered, then add any transfer fees to work out the overall cost.

Do this with several companies and choose the cheapest to find the best money transfer deal to Lithuania.

Money transfers to Lithuania FAQs

About our money transfers to Lithuania comparison

Explore more money transfer guides

Should you use an international transfer?

You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.

What is an international money transfer?

Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.

Last updated: 7 May 2022