If you have a UK based bank account you can send money to Lithuania, but some transfer methods are cheaper than others.
An online money transfer company can help cut the cost of sending money to Lithuania, with fees up to £7.
A bank uses a SWIFT transfer process to send money abroad, which costs around £20, though this can vary depending on the bank you use.
To find the best money transfer to Lithuania, you need to compare:
The transfer fee: This is how much it costs you to send money to Lithuania. Some companies only charge this for certain transfer amounts, for example, if you send more than £2,000.
The exchange rate: This is how much each pound you send is worth in euros when it arrives in Lithuania. If you send a large amount of money, the exchange rate can have a huge impact on the cost of your transfer.
Do not pick a money transfer company based on a low or free transfer fee alone, as they are likely to offset this saving by giving you a lower exchange rate.
Check how much it costs you in pounds to send your euros using the exchange rate offered, then add any transfer fees to work out the overall cost.
Do this with several companies and choose the cheapest to find the best money transfer deal to Lithuania.
A standard money transfer can take one to three working days, but some companies offer same day or next day delivery for a fee.
Most money transfer companies offer a regular payment service, which lets you set up multiple transfers at one time.
They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate.
Transfer fees cover the administration costs of sending your money abroad.
Yes, your money is kept separate to a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if they go bust.
We include money transfer companies from our panel that allow transfers to Lithuania. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Last updated: 7 May 2022