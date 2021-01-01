You can send money electronically to Italy using an online money transfer company.

Sending money online has the following benefits over using your bank:

Make transfers anytime : You can send money to Italy 24 hours a day using an online transfer company, even if your bank is closed for the day.

Transfer fees can cost less : Online money transfers charge up to £7 per transfer, but banks charge a SWIFT fee of around £20 to send your money to Italy.

Transfer money from any bank: Unlike using your bank, you can send money from any current account using an online money transfer company.

The time it takes to transfer your money to Italy ranges between one and three working days, whether you use an online money transfer or a SWIFT transfer.

If you want to get your money to Italy faster, you could pay extra for same day or next day delivery with some online money transfer companies.

How to get the best money transfer deal

Compare as many money transfer companies as possible, and look at:

The transfer fee : This is the cost of making a single transfer to Italy

The exchange rate: This is how many euros you get for each pound you send

The best money transfer will let you send the euro amount you want for the least amount of money, including any transfer fees.

Money transfers to Italy FAQs

Q Why do transfer companies offer different exchange rates? A They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate. Q Why are money transfer companies cheaper to use? A They specialise in sending money abroad, which gives them access to cheaper rates for international payments. This means it costs you less too. Q Can I transfer money to an account in another name? A Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays. Q How safe are money transfer companies? A They are FCA regulated, which means they are responsible for protecting your funds until they have been sent to the receiving account. Q Why do transfer companies offer different exchange rates? A They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate.

About our money transfers to Italy comparison