How to find the best money transfer to India

Before you make an international money transfer to India, you need to find the company that offers you the best transfer deal. To do this, think about:

How much to transfer : Some companies offer better deals for larger transfers.

Exchange rates : The higher the rate the more you can transfer for your money.

Transfer fees: Most are free, but some companies charge up to £12 per transfer.

You have to get a quote from each company to find out the exchange rate they will offer for your transfer. Compare each quote to find the cheapest transfer deal.

How can you transfer your money?

You need to open an account with a travel money company online before you can send money to India.

To verify your account you will need to give proof of your identity, for example, give your passport or UK driving licence number.

Once your account is open, you can choose between the following transfer methods:

Online transfer

Transfer over the phone

Transfer at a branch, through an agent

Use this comparison to find a company that lets you transfer money abroad in the method that suits you.

How long does a transfer take?

Ask each company how long it takes for them to transfer your money to an account in India.

International money transfers are faster than using your bank, and are commonly used for sending larger amounts of money, such as for a house purchase.