Send money to India from UK: compare money transfer rates

Sending money to India is easy if you use one of these transfer services. Compare accounts that could let you make transfers online, by phone or through an agent depending on your needs.

Compare money transfer rates from leading providers

Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons, so you can be sure that you only see results from genuine firms.

How to transfer money to India from the UK

1

Get a quote

Use the table below to explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the account that’s right for you.

2

Open an account

Open an account with your chosen company in under five minutes by entering a few personal details, such as name and address.

3

Make a transfer

Enter the destination account and the amount of money you want to transfer, then let the company do the rest.

Overseas money transfer rates

Compare another type of money transfer

How to find the best money transfer to India

Before you make an international money transfer to India, you need to find the company that offers you the best transfer deal. To do this, think about:

  • How much to transfer: Some companies offer better deals for larger transfers.

  • Exchange rates: The higher the rate the more you can transfer for your money.

  • Transfer fees: Most are free, but some companies charge up to £12 per transfer.

You have to get a quote from each company to find out the exchange rate they will offer for your transfer. Compare each quote to find the cheapest transfer deal.

Here is more information on international money transfers

How can you transfer your money?

You need to open an account with a travel money company online before you can send money to India.

To verify your account you will need to give proof of your identity, for example, give your passport or UK driving licence number.

Once your account is open, you can choose between the following transfer methods:

  • Online transfer

  • Transfer over the phone

  • Transfer at a branch, through an agent

Use this comparison to find a company that lets you transfer money abroad in the method that suits you.

How long does a transfer take?

Ask each company how long it takes for them to transfer your money to an account in India.

International money transfers are faster than using your bank, and are commonly used for sending larger amounts of money, such as for a house purchase.

If you need your money transferred quickly, most companies offer a next day service, however they may charge you extra for this.

Should you use an international money transfer?

Money transfer to India FAQs

About our money transfers to India comparison

Should you use an international transfer?

You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.

More on using international transfers
What is an international money transfer?

Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.

Find out what international money transfers are

