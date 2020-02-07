Sending money to India is easy if you use one of these transfer services. Compare accounts that could let you make transfers online, by phone or through an agent depending on your needs.
Before you make an international money transfer to India, you need to find the company that offers you the best transfer deal. To do this, think about:
How much to transfer: Some companies offer better deals for larger transfers.
Exchange rates: The higher the rate the more you can transfer for your money.
Transfer fees: Most are free, but some companies charge up to £12 per transfer.
You have to get a quote from each company to find out the exchange rate they will offer for your transfer. Compare each quote to find the cheapest transfer deal.
You need to open an account with a travel money company online before you can send money to India.
To verify your account you will need to give proof of your identity, for example, give your passport or UK driving licence number.
Once your account is open, you can choose between the following transfer methods:
Online transfer
Transfer over the phone
Transfer at a branch, through an agent
Use this comparison to find a company that lets you transfer money abroad in the method that suits you.
Ask each company how long it takes for them to transfer your money to an account in India.
International money transfers are faster than using your bank, and are commonly used for sending larger amounts of money, such as for a house purchase.
If you need your money transferred quickly, most companies offer a next day service, however they may charge you extra for this.
Most take three to five working days, although they can take up to two weeks. Check with the transfer company before you send your money.
Yes, most banks offer a transfer service, but it is usually more expensive than using the companies in this comparison. Find out more here.
Some transfer companies let you do this, also known as a forward contract transfer. Find out more here.
They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate.
Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays.
Yes, your money is kept separate to a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if they go bust.
We include money transfer companies from our panel that allow transfers to India. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
Last updated: 7 May 2022