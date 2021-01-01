Before you send money to Ghana, look for the cheapest way to transfer cash abroad. To work this out, you need to consider:

The exchange rate : This is how many Ghanaian cedi you get for each pound you send. The rate is set by the transfer company when you send pounds to Ghana.

The transfer fees: This can be a one-off cost to send your money abroad, and could vary depending on when you want your money to arrive in Ghana, e.g. the same day.

If you need to set up multiple payments, some companies offer a regular transfer service which could cut the cost of transfer fees.

Which currency should you send your money in?

Most transfer companies let you choose whether to send pounds or Ghanaian cedi, however the option you choose could affect the cost:

If you need to send a fixed amount of Ghanaian cedi, the cost in pounds is calculated for you when you plan your transfer.

If you send your money in pounds, the receiving bank will set the exchange rate. This means you will not know the exact amount of Ghanaian cedi that will arrive in Ghana.

If the bank you send money to holds pound sterling, your transfer will not need to be exchanged and you can guarantee the amount you send.

Money transfers to Ghana FAQs

Q How long does a money transfer to Ghana take? A Standard transfers take between one and three working days, but some companies offer a same day or next day delivery option for an extra fee. Q Why do transfer companies offer different exchange rates? A They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate. Q Is it cheaper to use my bank to send money to Ghana? A Your bank could charge you a SWIFT transfer fee, typically around £20, which is more expensive than the fees charged by money transfer companies. Q Can I transfer money to an account in another name? A Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays. Q Are money transfers FCA regulated? A Yes, your money is kept separate to a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if they go bust.

About our money transfers to Ghana comparison