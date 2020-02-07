Transfer money to Ghana safely, securely and cheaply with transfer services that offer single or regular payments.
Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons, so you can be sure that you only see results from genuine firms.
1
Get a quote
Use the table below to explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the account that’s right for you.
2
Open an account
Open an account with your chosen company in under five minutes by entering a few personal details, such as name and address.
3
Make a transfer
Enter the destination account and the amount of money you want to transfer, then let the company do the rest.
Before you send money to Ghana, compare deals to find the cheapest way to transfer cash abroad. Consider:
The exchange rate: this is set by the transfer company when you send pound sterling to Ghana, and represents the amount of Ghanaian cedi you’ll receive for each pound you send
The transfer fees: there can be an additional one-off cost to send your money abroad, which could vary depending on when you want your money to arrive in Ghana – same-day transfers cost more, for example
If you need to set up multiple payments, some companies offer a regular transfer service. Arranging multiple transfers may mean you’re offered lower fees.
Most transfer companies let you choose whether to send pounds or Ghanaian cedi. The option you choose could affect the cost.
If you need to send a fixed amount of Ghanaian cedi, the cost in pounds is calculated for you when you plan your transfer.
If you send your money in pounds, the receiving bank will set the exchange rate. This means you won’t know the exact amount of Ghanaian cedi that will arrive in Ghana.
If the receiving bank holds UK sterling, your transfer won’t require exchanging and you can guarantee the amount you send.
Standard transfers take between one and three working days. Some companies offer a same-day or next-day delivery option for an extra fee.
They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to offer you a personalised rate.
Probably not. Your bank could charge you a SWIFT transfer fee, typically around £20, which is more expensive than the fees charged by money transfer companies.
Some transfer companies only allow you to send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays.
Yes. Your money is kept separate from a transfer company's operating capital, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if the company goes bust.
We include money transfer companies from our panel that allow transfers to Ghana. They’re regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Last updated: 24 May 2022