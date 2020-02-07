How to get the best money transfer rates to Ghana

Before you send money to Ghana, compare deals to find the cheapest way to transfer cash abroad. Consider:

The exchange rate : this is set by the transfer company when you send pound sterling to Ghana, and represents the amount of Ghanaian cedi you’ll receive for each pound you send

The transfer fees: there can be an additional one-off cost to send your money abroad, which could vary depending on when you want your money to arrive in Ghana – same-day transfers cost more, for example

If you need to set up multiple payments, some companies offer a regular transfer service. Arranging multiple transfers may mean you’re offered lower fees.

Which currency should I send my money in?

Most transfer companies let you choose whether to send pounds or Ghanaian cedi. The option you choose could affect the cost.

If you need to send a fixed amount of Ghanaian cedi, the cost in pounds is calculated for you when you plan your transfer.

If you send your money in pounds, the receiving bank will set the exchange rate. This means you won’t know the exact amount of Ghanaian cedi that will arrive in Ghana.