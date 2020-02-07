You can easily send money to Germany through a currency transfer company. Compare services that send your funds abroad to find the right transfer option at the best price.
Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons, so you can be sure that you only see results from genuine firms.
Use the table below to explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the account that's right for you.
Open an account with your chosen company in under five minutes by entering a few personal details, such as name and address.
Enter the destination account and the amount of money you want to transfer, then let the company do the rest.
The process of sending money to Germany involves:
giving the money transfer company the details of the account you wish to send money to
sending your money to the transfer company using a bank transfer or card payment
The transfer company then sends your money to the recipient account, converting the currency for you based on your agreed exchange rate.
You can send money to Germany:
online
over the phone
in branch via an agent
Most companies only offer one or two of these transfer options. Use our comparison to find one that offers the method you prefer.
It can take three to five working days to transfer your money to Germany. Some companies offer same-day or next-day delivery for an extra fee.
Most transfer companies let you set up several scheduled payments at once.
You could use regular payments, for example, if you:
want to pay into a German pension
are paying for your child's education in Germany
When you set up a regular payment, you agree an exchange rate at the time of your quote. You then send multiple payments at that rate over a set period of time, such as each month for a year.
To find the best money transfer deal, consider two things:
The exchange rate: a higher rate gets you more for your money. For example, a rate of 1.2 gives you €1.20 for every pound you send, while 1.22 gives you €1.22
The transfer fee: most transfer companies do not charge to send your money abroad, but those that do will make it clear in their quotes
Our comparison shows you how much each company charges to transfer money. Be sure to check companies that charge transfer fees, as you may find they offer more competitive exchange rates.
Yes. Most banks offer a transfer service although the fees are usually more expensive than those charged by dedicated money transfer services. Find out more here.
Each company deducts its costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to offer you a personalised rate.
Some transfer companies only allow you to send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays.
Yes. Your money is kept separate from a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if it goes bust.
