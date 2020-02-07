<Money Transfers

Send money to Germany from the UK: compare money transfer rates

You can easily send money to Germany through a currency transfer company. Compare services that send your funds abroad to find the right transfer option at the best price.

  • See charges and fees at a glance
  • Move your money safely and securely
  • Compare exchange rates from industry-leading companies
See deals

Compare money transfer rates from leading providers

Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons, so you can be sure that you only see results from genuine firms.

Torfx
XE
moneycorp
curencies direct

How to transfer money to Germany from the UK

1

Get a quote

Use the table below to explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the account that’s right for you.

2

Open an account

Open an account with your chosen company in under five minutes by entering a few personal details, such as name and address.

3

Make a transfer

Enter the destination account and the amount of money you want to transfer, then let the company do the rest.

Overseas money transfer rates

9 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort

Compare another type of money transfer

How does a money transfer to Germany work?

The process of sending money to Germany involves:

  • giving the money transfer company the details of the account you wish to send money to

  • sending your money to the transfer company using a bank transfer or card payment

The transfer company then sends your money to the recipient account, converting the currency for you based on your agreed exchange rate.

How can I do the transfer?

You can send money to Germany:

  • online

  • over the phone

  • in branch via an agent

Most companies only offer one or two of these transfer options. Use our comparison to find one that offers the method you prefer.

How long does it take?

It can take three to five working days to transfer your money to Germany. Some companies offer same-day or next-day delivery for an extra fee.

Regular payments

Most transfer companies let you set up several scheduled payments at once.

You could use regular payments, for example, if you:

  • want to pay into a German pension

  • are paying for your child's education in Germany

When you set up a regular payment, you agree an exchange rate at the time of your quote. You then send multiple payments at that rate over a set period of time, such as each month for a year.

Should you use an international money transfer?

How to find a cheap money transfer to Germany

To find the best money transfer deal, consider two things:

  • The exchange rate: a higher rate gets you more for your money. For example, a rate of 1.2 gives you €1.20 for every pound you send, while 1.22 gives you €1.22

  • The transfer fee: most transfer companies do not charge to send your money abroad, but those that do will make it clear in their quotes

Our comparison shows you how much each company charges to transfer money. Be sure to check companies that charge transfer fees, as you may find they offer more competitive exchange rates.

Find out more information on international money transfers

Money transfer to Germany FAQs

Explore more money transfer guides

See more guides

Smiling woman on laptop outdoors

Should you use an international transfer?

You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.

More on using international transfers
Young couple looking at laptop

What is an international money transfer?

Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.

Find out what international money transfers are

Why compare money transfers with money.co.uk?

Comparing money transfers could help you save money. Our award-winning money transfer comparison service makes sure you get our best exchange rate with the lowest fees. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Money transfer to Bangladesh

Money transfer to Belgium

Money transfer to Brazil

Money transfer to China

Money transfer to France

Money transfer to Ghana

Money transfer to Hungary

Money transfer to Ireland

Money transfer to Italy

Money transfer to Kenya

Money transfer to Lithuania

Money transfer to Mauritius

Money transfer to Nepal

Money transfer to Norway

Money transfer to Pakistan

Money transfer to Philippines

Money transfer to Poland

Money transfer to Russia

Money transfer to Spain

Money transfer to Sri Lanka

Money transfer to Sweden

Money transfer to Thailand

Money transfer to UAE

Last updated: 24 May 2022