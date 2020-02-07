<Money Transfers

Send money to China from the UK: compare money transfer rates

These money transfer companies offer you a way to send money to China. Compare features and fees to find the right provider to send your Yuan to China.

  • See charges and fees at a glance
  • Move your money safely and securely
  • Compare exchange rates from industry-leading companies
Compare money transfer rates from leading providers

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

How to transfer money to China from the UK

1

Get a quote

Explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the account that's right for you.

2

Open an account

Open an account in under five minutes by entering a few personal details such as name and address.

3

Make a transfer

Transfer money by entering the destination, send the funds to be exchanged and they'll do the rest.

Overseas money transfer rates

How to get the best money transfer to China

You can send money to China in one of two ways:

  • Using a money transfer company: these can send money to arrive in China within three working days. You may also get the option of same-day or next-day delivery for an additional fee

  • Using your bank: your bank uses a transfer process called SWIFT to send money overseas, provided the funds are in your bank account

It’s usually cheaper to use a money transfer service, as banks charge around £20 to transfer money outside the UK.

Find out why you should use a money transfer service

How to find the best money transfer company

Money transfer companies charge different fees for sending money abroad. To get the best deal you need to check:

  • The exchange rate: this tells you how much each pound you send is worth when exchanged for Chinese yuan. For example, a rate of 8.23 would exchange £1 into CN¥8.23

  • The transfer fee: the cost you pay to transfer your money to China. This is usually a fixed amount, based on the amount you want to send

Use this comparison to check transfer fees, exchange rates, and whether you can set up single or regular payments to find the best deal for you.

Here's more information on how money transfers work

Money transfers to China FAQs

Should you use an international transfer?

You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.

What is an international money transfer?

Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.

Last updated: 7 May 2022