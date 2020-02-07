These money transfer companies offer you a way to send money to China. Compare features and fees to find the right provider to send your Yuan to China.
You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Get a quote
Explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the account that's right for you.
2
Open an account
Open an account in under five minutes by entering a few personal details such as name and address.
3
Make a transfer
Transfer money by entering the destination, send the funds to be exchanged and they'll do the rest.
Most popular
More from money transfers
You can send money to China in one of two ways:
Using a money transfer company: these can send money to arrive in China within three working days. You may also get the option of same-day or next-day delivery for an additional fee
Using your bank: your bank uses a transfer process called SWIFT to send money overseas, provided the funds are in your bank account
It’s usually cheaper to use a money transfer service, as banks charge around £20 to transfer money outside the UK.
Money transfer companies charge different fees for sending money abroad. To get the best deal you need to check:
The exchange rate: this tells you how much each pound you send is worth when exchanged for Chinese yuan. For example, a rate of 8.23 would exchange £1 into CN¥8.23
The transfer fee: the cost you pay to transfer your money to China. This is usually a fixed amount, based on the amount you want to send
Use this comparison to check transfer fees, exchange rates, and whether you can set up single or regular payments to find the best deal for you.
Standard transfers take between one and three working days, but some companies offer same-day or next-day transfers for an additional fee.
They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate.
Your bank could charge you a SWIFT transfer fee, typically around £20, which is likely more expensive than the fees charged by money transfer companies.
Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays.
Yes. Your money is kept separate from a transfer company's operational capital, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if it goes bust.
We include money transfer companies from our panel that allow transfers to China. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Here’s more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra, and the deal you get is not affected.
You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.Read More
Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.Read More
Comparing money transfers could help you save money. Our award-winning money transfer comparison service makes sure you get our best exchange rate with the lowest fees. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Last updated: 7 May 2022