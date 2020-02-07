How to get the best money transfer to China

You can send money to China in one of two ways:

Using a money transfer company : these can send money to arrive in China within three working days. You may also get the option of same-day or next-day delivery for an additional fee

Using your bank: your bank uses a transfer process called SWIFT to send money overseas, provided the funds are in your bank account

It’s usually cheaper to use a money transfer service, as banks charge around £20 to transfer money outside the UK.

How to find the best money transfer company

Money transfer companies charge different fees for sending money abroad. To get the best deal you need to check:

The exchange rate : this tells you how much each pound you send is worth when exchanged for Chinese yuan. For example, a rate of 8.23 would exchange £1 into CN¥8.23

The transfer fee: the cost you pay to transfer your money to China. This is usually a fixed amount, based on the amount you want to send