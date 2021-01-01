To find the best way to send your money to Brazil, you need to get transfer quotes from as many companies as possible, so you can compare:

The exchange rate : This is how much you get for each pound you send, for example, a rate of 3.8 gives you R$3.80 for every pound, but a rate of 3.9 gives you R$3.90.

The cost of transferring: This comparison shows how much each company charges per transfer. Include this when you compare the cost of each quote.

There are several ways to send your money to Brazil but using an international money transfer company can help you cut the cost and make the most of the money you send.

Benefits of transferring money online

It is quicker to get quotes from several companies online as most quote forms only take a few minutes to complete.

When you make a transfer online you can do it anytime, but using a bank means you have to make a transfer during their opening hours.

If you want to make regular online money transfers to Brazil, look for a company that offers a regular payment facility. This lets you fix a rate for multiple transfers over a set term.

How to use this comparison

This comparison shows currency exchange specialists that let you send international transfers to most countries worldwide, including Brazil.

You need to get a quote from each company to find out the exchange rate and charges that may apply to your transfer.

To find the best deal, you need to compare quotes from as many transfer companies as possible.

Should you use your bank instead?

You can send money to Brazil through your bank, but you usually get less value for your money due to high transfer charges and lower exchange rates.

Banks can also take longer to send your money, with some taking more than a week longer than money transfer companies.

Most FX brokers offer same day transfers for an extra fee, as well as free standard international money transfers which can take up to five working days.

Money transfer to Brazil FAQs

Q How long does an international money transfer to Brazil take? A Most take three to five working days, although they can take up to two weeks. Check with the transfer company before you send your money. Q Can I agree an exchange rate now and send my money later? A Some transfer companies let you do this, also known as a forward contract transfer. Find out more here. Q Why do transfer companies offer different exchange rates? A They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate. Q Can I transfer money to an account in another name? A Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays. Q Are money transfers FCA regulated? A Yes, your money is kept separate to a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if they go bust.

About our money transfers to Brazil comparison