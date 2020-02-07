<Travel insurance with medical conditions

Compare travel insurance with medical conditions

Compare insurance for pre-existing conditions to protect you on your trip abroad.

Compare travel insurance which covers medical conditions from leading providers

Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

How to compare travel insurance covering pre-existing medical conditions

1

Enter your details

Let us know what you need so that we can find our best travel insurance policies covering pre-existing medical conditions. Declare any medical conditions and also any extras such as extreme or winter sports cover.

2

Compare your options

Have a look through the options as cost can vary significantly between providers. The cheapest travel insurance option might catch your eye however check the terms to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim.

3

Apply and save

Many insurers offer discounts for applying online, while some only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best travel insurance deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must. Once you've decided on the provider you want, simply apply.

Can you get travel cover for your medical conditions?

If you have any medical conditions, you must declare them when you apply for a travel insurance policy.

Not all insurers cover certain medical conditions and those that do will charge you more for cover. However, if you do not declare them your policy could be invalid.

Here is how to get travel insurance with pre-existing conditions

What conditions do you have to declare?

Insurers insist you tell them about conditions like:

  • Cancer

  • Heart conditions; like angina

  • Diabetes

  • Stomach and bowel problems; like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) or Crohn's disease

  • Psychological issues; like depression or anxiety

  • Breathing problems; like asthma or emphysema

  • Arthritis

However, you should mention any medical conditions you have, even if you do not think they are serious.

How to declare your conditions

You need to complete a medical screening questionnaire, either online or over the phone. You will be asked questions like:

  • What medication do you take for your condition?

  • Have you been admitted into hospital for your condition?

  • Are you, or have you ever been, a smoker?

You must answer all the questions honestly or you may end up paying for a policy you cannot use.

Will you be offered cover?

Once you have completed the medical questionnaire the insurer will either offer you:

  • Cover, with no additional cost

  • Cover for your condition, with an extra charge

  • Cover that does not include claims relating to your condition

  • No cover at all

What you are offered will be based on how serious your conditions are, which conditions your insurer can cover and where you are travelling to.

If you are not offered cover for your condition try another insurer. There may be companies that can cover your condition so it is important to shop around and get as many quotes as possible.

How to find the best cover with medical conditions

Look for insurance that can cover your conditions for the best price, but make sure the whole policy suits your needs.

This guide explains what a travel insurance policy should protect you against, as well as what levels of cover you should look out for.

For the cheapest possible cover, try these 8 ways to cut your travel insurance costs.

You can still get a quote through Money.co.uk if you have a pre-existing condition, including cancer or severe heart or respiratory complaints. People who have had strokes or are terminally ill can also get a quote.

Some insurers might not cover you if you already have a severe medical disorder or a number of conditions, and others may only offer insurance at a much higher price. If you’re unable to find suitable cover, talk to the Money and Pension Service (MaPS). It has a directory of insurers willing to cover customers with pre-existing medical conditions.

You can contact the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) through its website or telephone the team on 0800 138 7777.

Travel insurance with medical conditions FAQs

Last updated: 30 March, 2022