1
Enter your details
Let us know what you need so that we can find our best travel insurance policies covering pre-existing medical conditions. Declare any medical conditions and also any extras such as extreme or winter sports cover.
2
Compare your options
Have a look through the options as cost can vary significantly between providers. The cheapest travel insurance option might catch your eye however check the terms to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim.
3
Apply and save
Many insurers offer discounts for applying online, while some only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best travel insurance deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must. Once you've decided on the provider you want, simply apply.
If you have any medical conditions, you must declare them when you apply for a travel insurance policy.
Not all insurers cover certain medical conditions and those that do will charge you more for cover. However, if you do not declare them your policy could be invalid.
Here is how to get travel insurance with pre-existing conditions
Insurers insist you tell them about conditions like:
Cancer
Heart conditions; like angina
Diabetes
Stomach and bowel problems; like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) or Crohn's disease
Psychological issues; like depression or anxiety
Breathing problems; like asthma or emphysema
Arthritis
However, you should mention any medical conditions you have, even if you do not think they are serious.
You need to complete a medical screening questionnaire, either online or over the phone. You will be asked questions like:
What medication do you take for your condition?
Have you been admitted into hospital for your condition?
Are you, or have you ever been, a smoker?
You must answer all the questions honestly or you may end up paying for a policy you cannot use.
Once you have completed the medical questionnaire the insurer will either offer you:
Cover, with no additional cost
Cover for your condition, with an extra charge
Cover that does not include claims relating to your condition
No cover at all
What you are offered will be based on how serious your conditions are, which conditions your insurer can cover and where you are travelling to.
If you are not offered cover for your condition try another insurer. There may be companies that can cover your condition so it is important to shop around and get as many quotes as possible.
Look for insurance that can cover your conditions for the best price, but make sure the whole policy suits your needs.
This guide explains what a travel insurance policy should protect you against, as well as what levels of cover you should look out for.
For the cheapest possible cover, try these 8 ways to cut your travel insurance costs.
You can still get a quote through Money.co.uk if you have a pre-existing condition, including cancer or severe heart or respiratory complaints. People who have had strokes or are terminally ill can also get a quote.
Some insurers might not cover you if you already have a severe medical disorder or a number of conditions, and others may only offer insurance at a much higher price. If you’re unable to find suitable cover, talk to the Money and Pension Service (MaPS). It has a directory of insurers willing to cover customers with pre-existing medical conditions.
You can contact the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) through its website or telephone the team on 0800 138 7777.
It can be any illness or injury you have had treatment for or been diagnosed with. Some insurers only count conditions you have had in the last few years.
Yes, but you will need to declare your condition when you apply, and it may cost more.
Yes, and if you do not declare them, your cover could be invalid and any medical claims will be rejected.
No, but you should never travel without it because medical treatment abroad can cost tens of thousands of pounds or more.
The best way to get the cheapest deal is to shop around for quotes. You can also try these 8 ways to cut your travel insurance costs.
Last updated: 30 March, 2022