What is the best car insurance for new drivers?

Whatever your age, your first car insurance policy will probably be the most expensive car insurance you ever buy.

That doesn’t mean you should give up on finding a cheap policy, or at least a cheaper one. But it is important you choose a policy that offers the right level of cover for you.

Some insurers will offer much lower premiums than others so it pays to get as many quotes as possible to find the best deals

How much is car insurance for first time drivers?

When it comes to finding new driver car insurance, cheap is not always best.

Never buy your car insurance on price alone; look for the policy with the right cover for you, because the cheapest policy could cost you more in the long run

Try a black box policy that records your driving and could mean cheaper cover if you drive safely. Find black box quotes here, and find out how it works here.

How to find cheap first time car insurance

Although you will pay more for your car insurance there are things you can do to reduce the cost of your monthly premiums.

Car insurance cover for new drivers

Get comprehensive cover, which not only gives you the best protection, but can be cheaper than lower levels of cover. This guide explains which level you should get.

Named drivers and new driver car insurance

Add an experienced driver to your policy. Having a safe driver on your insurance could mean lower quotes; find out more about adding drivers to your policy here.

Just make sure they are named only, as adding them as the main driver when you drive most of the time counts as fraud, and could get you in serious trouble and your claim rejected if you are involved in an accident. This guide has more tips on finding the right cover as a new driver.

Paying a higher excess to get cheap first time car insurance

When you make a claim on a car insurance policy you will have to pay an excess, which is how much of the claim you have to pay yourself, so check how much each policy charges when comparing quotes. Some insurance companies impose larger excess for inexperienced drivers, so make sure that you can afford the excess amount in the event of a claim. Find out how car insurance excess works?