Last updated: 4 June 2021
You can get insurance even if you have had a period when you were disqualified from driving but convicted driver insurance costs more and fewer insurers will cover you.
Drivers with previous convictions or points on their licence are statistically more likely to claim on their insurance policy, so their cover is more expensive. Especially for younger drivers.
The most common motoring convictions are speeding, driving without insurance and mobile device use behind the wheel.
The market remains competitive – many insurers recognise that responsible motorists make occasional mistakes. Even though you may pay more, you can still cut the cost by comparing quotes to find the best deal.
Many insurers will still offer cover if you have been convicted of:
Drink driving
Speeding
Non-driving related criminal convictions
As mentioned, mobile devices have become widespread so driving offences for using them behind the wheel are rising, widening the insurance market for this offence.
Some insurers continue to accept convictions for driving without insurance, dangerous driving and driving without a licence. Check any policy before applying to make sure you can get cover for a conviction – but be prepared to be told by an insurer they will charge you more.
If you have been disqualified from driving, you cannot get a policy until you have served your ban. You can check your own penalty points or disqualifications by reading your online driving record.
You’ll need your driving licence number, National Insurance number and the postcode on your driving licence to do this.
Yes, you must declare any unspent convictions when asked by your insurer. When you have served the rehabilitation period of your conviction it becomes spent and you no longer have to disclose it.
Though penalty points are erased from your licence after four years, points for more serious offences can stay on your record for up to 11 years.
You can use the Unlock website to check if your convictions are spent. Your car insurance policy will be invalid if you do not declare your convictions and any claim you make can be rejected.
Work out the cover level you need and get as many quotes as possible. Many insurers charge you more if you have previous convictions – or will simply refuse to cover you. So it often pays to get quotes from specialist companies.
There are other ways to reduce the cost of convicted driver cover. You could try these top ten easy ways to cut your car insurance costs.
Consider a lower-powered or smaller car also. Modern small cars are cleverly designed to maximise compact dimensions. Smaller engined cars are often more powerful than their size suggests, thanks to modern technology.
Choosing wisely should lower your car’s Group Rating Panel, organised and run by Thatcham Research. This rating runs from one (cheapest) to 50 (the most expensive to insure).
Why not check your vehicle’s security rating? Or research for another car’s rating so you can compare it?
Yes, convicted drivers can get insurance but only some providers will offer you cover and will likely charge you more for the privilege. Most insurance cover is calculated by algorithms. These measure a driving conviction offence and other factors like where you live and your occupation.
Yes, you must declare all unspent convictions, however you do not have to declare them if you have served the rehabilitation period. You can work out if a conviction is spent or not using Unlock's calculator.
Your insurance will be invalid, and any claims you make will be rejected. You also run the risk of being charged with insurance fraud – a highly serious offence.
Drivers with convictions are considered a higher risk of making a claim or committing driving offences than the average driver so insurers, quite reasonably, charge more.
No, it is a legal requirement to have at least third party car insurance cover to drive in the UK. There is also Continuous Insurance Enforcement so if your car is kept on the road it must be taxed and insured the whole time.
It is illegal to drive in the UK without insurance and you could face a fixed fine, six points on your licence and your car being seized and destroyed. You could also be disqualified from driving if the case goes to court. An uninsured car found on the road can be taken away and destroyed and the owner fined.
