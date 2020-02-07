Breaking down in your van could be costly without cover. These companies all have roadside and recovery options you can compare to help get you back on the road if you breakdown.
Last updated: 27 October 2020
To get the best van breakdown cover policy for your van you need to think about:
Whether you use your van for personal or commercial use
What cover you want
What exclusions to look out for
When you know what sort of van breakdown cover you want, use this comparison to get as many quotes as possible to find the best cover at the cheapest price.
You might have a van for:
Personal use
Commercial use
If you have one van for both business and personal use, most providers can cover you with a standard breakdown policy.
If you want to cover a fleet of vans, you need specialist commercial van breakdown cover. Business use will likely only impact your policy if you use a fleet of vans. Here is everything you need to know about protecting a fleet of vehicles with commercial van breakdown cover.
You need to think about what type of van breakdown cover policy you want. There are two types of van breakdown cover you can choose from:
A personal policy, which covers you in any vehicle you travel in
A vehicle policy, which covers one specific van only
You then need to work out what level of breakdown cover is right for you:
Roadside assistance: This gives you help if your van breaks down on the road, and it will either be fixed there or towed to the nearest garage
Homestart: This gives you assistance if your van breaks down at home or at the address your van is registered
Onward travel: This gives you a hire van if your vehicle cannot be repaired straight away, or it can cover the cost of public transport so you can carry on your journey
European cover: This covers your van when you drive in Europe. Find out how European breakdown cover works here.
This comparison shows what van breakdown cover options each provider offers, and how much their policies can cost.
Here is how to work out what van breakdown cover is right for you
Check what size of van each insurer covers, because many do not cover heavy goods vehicles.
Most policies only cover vehicles that weigh no more than 3.5 tonnes, and have a maximum width of 7 feet 6 inches.
Other common van breakdown cover policy exclusions include any breakdown caused by a flat tyre or if your van is deemed unroadworthy. Find out more about what is not covered by most policies here.
It depends on your provider and the level of cover. Some offer unlimited call outs, but a basic policy may only let you make one claim a year.
If you only use one van for work, you should be able to get a standard policy. If you have a fleet, you need a commercial policy.
Yes, if you choose a personal cover policy, you will be covered whether you are driving or a passenger in any vehicle.
Most policies cover any van or minibus that weighs no more than 3.5 tonnes. If your van is heavier you may need to arrange cover by calling the provider.
No, most breakdown policies do not charge an excess when you call out.
