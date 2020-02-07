Compare breakdown cover with these companies for your motorcycle. They offer roadside repair and recovery options at home or in Europe so you are not left on your own without help.
1
Tell us what you need to cover
This helps us help you to find the Motorcycle breakdown cover so that we can provide our best quotes.
2
Compare quotes
It’s important to consider what type of cover is best for your personal circumstances. So think carefully beforehand on what you’ve got planned for the coming riding season but also what may come up in the future.
3
Apply and save
simply pick the best joint breakdown cover deal for you and apply.
Last updated: 15 September 2020
Most motorcycle breakdown cover offers the same cover options as a standard car policy. This means you can get:
Roadside assistance, which covers the cost of call outs if you break down, and being towed to a garage if necessary
Vehicle recovery, which covers towing your motorcycle to any location if it cannot be fixed at the roadside
Onward travel, which covers the cost of a hire car, public transport or accommodation if you break down a long way from home
Home start, which covers breakdowns that happen at your home
European cover, which covers you when you ride your motorbike in Europe; find out how it works here
This comparison includes providers that offer motorbike breakdown cover, and shows which cover options each can offer.
Find out what protection each type of cover can give you here
There are two different ways motorbike breakdown cover can cover you:
Personal cover, which means you will be covered when you ride any motorbike
Vehicle cover, which means your motorbike will be covered, whoever is riding
You might want personal cover if you have more than one motorbike, or you also drive a car. If you share a bike, a vehicle cover policy might be the cheapest option.
Remember to consider which is the best motorcycle breakdown cover type for you, rather than just getting the cheapest option.
Personal recommendations for providers and reading motorcycle breakdown cover reviews can be helpful, but the most important factor is the type of cover you need. Finding the best motorcycle breakdown cover for you will likely mean saving money in the long run, especially if you have to make a claim.
Some motorcycle breakdown cover providers may restrict what cover you can get if you have a motorbike. For example, you may not be able to add extra cover like battery, or parts and labour cover.
There may be other policy exclusions, like:
Motorbikes under 49cc
Breakdowns caused by punctures
Unroadworthy vehicles
Putting the wrong fuel in your motorbike
Check the terms and conditions of your motorbike breakdown cover carefully before you buy a policy so you know exactly what you will be covered for when you break down.
When you know what motorbike breakdown cover you need, and which exclusions you need to look out for, use this comparison to get as many quotes as possible.
Here is how to work out what motorbike breakdown cover you need
It depends on your motorbike breakdown cover provider, but most policies offer between one and five call outs a year.
Most motorbike breakdown cover policies do not charge an excess when you claim.
Yes, but only if the engine size is more than 49cc.
Yes, if you have personal breakdown policy you will be covered to drive any covered vehicle type, including cars and vans.
If you choose a personal cover policy you will be covered when you are riding any motorcycle.
We include motorbike breakdown cover policies available from our panel of insurers and brokers. Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
Having the right breakdown cover can get you out of trouble and save you money. Here is how to find out what breakdown policy is right for you.Read More
If you break down on the road it can be scary and stressful, but knowing what to do can help you stay safe while you get help. Here is what to do if your vehicle breaks down.Read More
Having your car break down mid-journey can be very frustrating, especially if you don't have breakdown cover. Here are your options.Read More
By comparing breakdown cover you could save money on the policy. The best value breakdown cover will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.