<Instant breakdown cover

Compare instant breakdown cover

If you need breakdown cover quickly, these companies all have policies that you can buy online in an instant. Compare each company and find a deal that could be up and running straightaway.

  • Choose your extras
  • Get quote for an instant breakdown cover in minutes
  • Compare multiple car instant breakdown cover in the wider market
Compare deals

Compare Instant breakdown cover from leading providers

How to compare Instant breakdown cover

1

Enter your details

Get instant breakdown cover quotes, simply enter a few details.


2

Compare quotes

We'll search our database of leading providers and show you the best deals we can find.


3

Apply and save

simply pick the best instant breakdown cover deal for you and apply.


View Instant breakdown cover deals

3 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort

Compare another type of breakdown cover

Most popular

Breakdown cover guides

Who we compare


Can you get instant cover when you break down?

Yes, you can buy an instant breakdown policy by the side of the road and your new provider will send someone to come and fix your vehicle.

If you buy a policy when you have broken down:

  • You may be charged a fee of up to £110 on top of the cost of signing up to a new policy

  • The cover you get may be limited, e.g. you can only make one more claim for the year

You cannot buy instant cover online. Instead, you need to call the provider on the number shown on their website to give details of your breakdown.

This comparison shows breakdown providers that offer immediate cover. Visit their website to find out what cover they offer and how much it will cost.

Here is more on getting cover when you have broken down

What cover could you get?

It depends on the provider, but you may be offered:

  • A one off call out: This means you will only pay for one specific call out, with basic roadside cover and you will not have any cover after that.

  • A basic instant cover policy: Some providers offer roadside cover for your breakdown and then give you a policy for one more call out within a year.

  • A full membership policy: Some providers ask you to sign up for a full annual policy, and charge an extra fee for the instant cover.

Here is how to work out what breakdown cover you need if you are unsure what type of policy is right for you.

What else can you do?

Here are some alternatives to taking out an instant breakdown policy in an emergency:

  • Contact a local garage, who may tow your vehicle back to their location. However, they could charge you for this on top of the cost of any repairs.

  • Use an emergency telephone if you have broken down on a motorway, however you may be charged £100 to have you vehicle towed to a garage.

Getting a breakdown policy before you travel will be the cheapest way to get you back on the road as quickly as possible.

Here is what you should do if your vehicle breaks down

Instant breakdown FAQs

Yes, use this comparison to find a provider that offers an instant breakdown policy.

Yes, most providers charge a fee of up to £110 on top of the price of buying a policy.

Most providers aim to arrive within an hour, but some can get to you in 45 minutes. Ask what the average response time is before you buy a policy.

Use this comparison to find a provider and call them directly to arrange cover. You cannot buy instant cover online.

Try to move your vehicle off the road, and get yourself and any passengers to safety before calling for help. Here is what to do if you break down.

About our breakdown cover comparison

We include instant breakdown cover policies available from our panel of insurers and brokers. Here is more information about how our website works.

We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.

You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.


Explore breakdown cover guides

See more guides

What breakdown cover is right for you?

Having the right breakdown cover can get you out of trouble and save you money. Here is how to find out what breakdown policy is right for you.

Read More

What to do if your vehicle breaks down

If you break down on the road it can be scary and stressful, but knowing what to do can help you stay safe while you get help. Here is what to do if your vehicle breaks down.

Read More

Can you get breakdown cover when you have broken down?

Having your car break down mid-journey can be very frustrating, especially if you don't have breakdown cover. Here are your options.

Read More

Why compare breakdown cover with money.co.uk?

By comparing breakdown cover you could save money on the policy. The best value breakdown cover will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

Breakdown Cover Comparison

Car breakdown cover for older cars

Caravan breakdown cover insurance


Motorcycle breakdown cover

Van breakdown cover