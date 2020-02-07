Cheap Breakdown Cover From £25 - Compare Cheap Personal Recovery Cover 2021

What is breakdown cover?

Breakdown cover is a kind of insurance to protect you if your vehicle breaks down. Having the right policy - not just cheap breakdown cover - means you could call an engineer who can help in an emergency, such as if you get a flat battery or punctured tyre.

The engineer can either fix your vehicle there and then at the roadside, or offer a recovery service to tow it to a garage.

Breakdown cover is a good way to give you peace of mind that you won't be left stranded at the roadside. Your breakdown cover is there to help when you need it most. The aim is to get you back on the road as quickly as possible.

Sometimes breakdown cover is bought as an individual policy, but other times it's offered as an add-on to your regular motor insurance. You can get breakdown cover whether you drive a car, van, motorcycle or scooter.

What kind of breakdown cover do I need?

There are two types of breakdown cover you can choose from. You'll need to choose which one to buy based on your budget, vehicle and how often you drive.

Vehicle cover means only your vehicle is covered. You can only call out for assistance when the covered car, van or motorcycle breaks down.

Personal breakdown cover is for an individual. Personal breakdown cover covers you in any car you travel in, whether you're the driver or a passenger.

If you only ever travel in your own car, a vehicle breakdown cover policy can be a good way to get cheap breakdown cover. But if you regularly drive different cars, a personal breakdown cover policy will give you better protection.

Here's more information on how breakdown cover works.

What is covered and what is not covered