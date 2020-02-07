<Breakdown cover for 2 cars

How to get breakdown cover for two cars

The best way to get breakdown cover for two or more cars is to buy a personal cover policy.

What is personal cover?

It is a type of breakdown insurance policy that protects you individually, rather than the car you drive.

This means that you can call your breakdown provider to come and help you in whatever vehicle you are travelling in.

You can also buy family breakdown cover, which can protect up to five people on the same personal policy.

This comparison shows providers that offer personal cover policies, so use it to compare quotes and find the best deal.

Here is how breakdown cover works

What cover should you get?

Think about what cover you need:

Roadside assistance , which means you get help by the roadside or your vehicle can be towed to the nearest garage

Vehicle recovery , which means you can have your vehicle towed to a location of your choice, for example your preferred garage or home address

Onward travel , which gives you a hire car, or can cover transport and hotel costs so you can carry on your journey while your car is repaired

European cover, which extends your policy to protect you while you drive abroad; find out how it works here

All policies include roadside assistance as the most basic level of cover. Here is how to work out what the best breakdown cover is for you.

Once you know what cover you want, use this comparison to get as many personal cover quotes as possible to find the right policy at the best price.