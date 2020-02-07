<Breakdown cover for 2 cars

Compare breakdown cover for 2 cars

If you have two cars and want to be protected driving either if you breakdown, these companies can help. Compare each company to find a policy that will cover you in more than one vehicle.

Compare Breakdown cover for 2 cars from leading providers

How to get breakdown cover for two cars

The best way to get breakdown cover for two or more cars is to buy a personal cover policy.

What is personal cover?

It is a type of breakdown insurance policy that protects you individually, rather than the car you drive.

This means that you can call your breakdown provider to come and help you in whatever vehicle you are travelling in.

You can also buy family breakdown cover, which can protect up to five people on the same personal policy.

This comparison shows providers that offer personal cover policies, so use it to compare quotes and find the best deal.

Here is how breakdown cover works

What cover should you get?

Think about what cover you need:

  • Roadside assistance, which means you get help by the roadside or your vehicle can be towed to the nearest garage

  • Vehicle recovery, which means you can have your vehicle towed to a location of your choice, for example your preferred garage or home address

  • Onward travel, which gives you a hire car, or can cover transport and hotel costs so you can carry on your journey while your car is repaired

  • European cover, which extends your policy to protect you while you drive abroad; find out how it works here

All policies include roadside assistance as the most basic level of cover. Here is how to work out what the best breakdown cover is for you.

Once you know what cover you want, use this comparison to get as many personal cover quotes as possible to find the right policy at the best price.

Breakdown cover for two cars FAQs

Yes, if you buy a personal cover policy you will be covered whether you are driving or a passenger in any car.

Personal breakdown policies can be more expensive than just covering one vehicle, so use this comparison to shop around for the cheapest deal.

Yes, but only if you include home start cover in your policy. Here is how to work out what cover you need.

It depends on your provider and the level of cover. Some offer unlimited call outs, but a basic policy may only let you make one claim a year.

No, most breakdown policies do not charge an excess when you call out.

About our breakdown cover comparison

We include personal breakdown cover policies available from our panel of insurers and brokers. Here is more information about how our website works.

We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.

You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.


