<Prepaid Dollar cards

Compare our US dollar travel cards deals

Compare these prepaid dollar cards that could offer you a cheaper way to pay in the US and help you avoid carrying cash on your trip.

  • Lower charges
  • Limit your spending
  • Compare prepaid dollar cards
View our prepaid card deals

Compare US dollar travel cards deals from top providers

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

FairFX
Post Office
easyFX logo
Wise logo

How to compare and get a prepaid travel card

1

Compare cards

Use our prepaid card table to find one that offers all the features you need that will cost the least in fees.

2

Check the eligibility

Make sure you fit the eligibility criteria for your chosen card, and have proof of ID.

3

Apply for the card you want

Click 'view deal' and fill out the application form on the provider's website with your personal details.

4

Start using your prepaid card

Once you receive the card and your PIN, start to use and manage your prepaid card.

Travel prepaid card deals

6 results found, sorted by affiliated products. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort
Post Office Travel Money Card
Administration fee
No fees for 12 months after expiry then £2 a month
Foreign transactions
Free
Overseas ATMs
Varies
Load charges
Debit card: free, Post Office: free
Post Office Travel Money Card
Over 60 currencies available for next day home deliver or collection from over 11,000 branches. Click and collect EUR and USD in two hours from a branch near you. Includes travel money refund guarantee. Ts & Cs apply.
Typical card expiry is four years.
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Minimum Age18 years
Additional Cardholders Minimum Age18 years
See deal

Compare another type of prepaid card

How to find a prepaid card in US dollars

Use this comparison to find the best prepaid dollar card to use in the USA. You’ll only see prepaid cards that can hold a balance in US dollars in this table.

There are two types of prepaid cards in dollars:

  • Single currency cards: These keep your balance in dollars. If you spend in countries that use a different currency, the card will exchange your dollars to the local currency.

  • Multi currency cards: These let you keep several different balances on your card in different currencies. For example, your card might hold $150, €100 and 10,000 Japanese yen all at once.

  • Sterling prepaid cards: These let you load your card with pounds. That means you can spend in all types of different currencies.

What exchange rate do you get?

The exchange rate affects how many dollars you get when you top up your prepaid card. The rate you get will vary.

For example, if you load £500 onto your card:

  • With an exchange rate of 1.2 dollars to the pound you get $600

  • With an exchange rate of 1.3 dollars to the pound you get $650.

At what point is the currency exchanged with pre paid dollar cards?

Some prepaid cards hold their balance in pounds sterling. These convert the amount to dollars every time you spend on them. You could get a different exchange rate every time, so you never know how much the balance on your card is worth in dollars.

But the cards in this our pre paid dollar cards comparison convert your money into dollars when you add it onto the card. This means you know the exchange rate used and your card's exact dollar balance before you go away.

Compare the rates before you choose a prepaid card. They can change several times a day, but choosing a provider that offers competitive exchange rates will save you money. 

What are the benefits of pre paid dollar cards?

Pre paid dollar cards come with lots of benefits. These include:

  • You don’t need to carry large amounts of cash on holiday (better from a security perspective)

  • They’re as convenient as a credit or debit card

  • You can avoid expensive foreign transaction charges that you might pay if you used your usual debit or credit card

  • You can only spend what you’ve put on your prepaid dollar card, which means you have to stick to your budget. You can’t be tempted to overspend or run up debt

  • You can load money onto your prepaid dollar card when exchange rates are good

  • You can pay with a pre paid dollar card almost everywhere in America

  • If you lose it, you can cancel it immediately and many card providers will supply emergency cash or a replacement card very quickly

  • If the prepaid dollar card was stolen and used, you’d only lose what was on the card, rather than the entire contents of your bank account

  • Your money’s safe if the prepaid card company goes bust

  • Some prepaid dollar card providers let you and your family link cards, so you can share the money between all of you. 

What are the downsides of pre paid dollar cards?

As with anything, pre paid dollar cards come with disadvantages, too. These include:

  • All the providers have different exchange rates so you’ll have to choose carefully to get the best deal

  • If the pound strengthens after you load your card, you’ll have missed out on the best rate

  • There can be lots of fees – check that these are lower than credit or debit card fees to be sure you’re choosing the best route

  • There are some places you can’t use a prepaid dollar card, such as some care hire companies and petrol stations

  • Most prepaid dollar cards charge a fee if you withdraw cash from an ATM

  • They’re not protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

What other costs are there with pre paid dollar cards?

As well as the exchange rate, you may have to pay several other charges on your prepaid card. These could include:

  • A fee to buy the card

  • A monthly or annual fee for keeping the account open

  • Cash withdrawal fees

  • Transaction fees when you pay for anything on the card

  • Loading fees when you add money onto the card.

Some cards also charge fees for withdrawing cash or making purchases outside the UK. But some of the cards in this comparison do not charge fees in countries that use the US dollar. Check carefully before you pick one.

How much it costs to use a travel prepaid card and how to choose one.

Dollar prepaid card FAQs

About our prepaid cards comparison

Explore prepaid cards guides

See more guides

Young man shopping online

Should you get a prepaid card?

Prepaid cards come with several pros and cons, but they could be the best way of spending for you. Here is how to work out if you should get a prepaid card.

Read More
Woman holding a credit card while using a laptop

What are prepaid cards?

You can use a prepaid card to buy things online or in person, and you could get one without a credit check. Here is how they work and how to get one.

Read More
Family shopping and paying with a card

How to use a prepaid card

Once you have your new prepaid card, you can start using it to buy things and pay bills. Here is how to use and manage your account.

Read More

Why compare prepaid card deals with money.co.uk?

Comparing prepaid cards could save you money. Our multiple award-winning comparison service makes sure you get the lowest fees and rates possible based on your individual circumstances. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Prepaid Card Comparison

Joint prepaid cards


Pay as you go credit cards

Prepaid Euro cards

Last updated: 22 February, 2022