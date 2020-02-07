Do you need landlord liability insurance?

If your tenants are injured or their belongings are damaged while they live at your rental property, they could take legal action against you and claim compensation.

Landlord liability insurance can cover the cost of these expensive claims and offer you valuable legal help.

What does it cover?

It covers claims made by your tenants for injury or damage to belongings if your property is unsafe. For example, if a tenant trips on loose carpet and falls.

A landlord liability policy can cover:

The cost of compensation awarded to your tenants

Your legal costs

Your tenants' legal costs, if you are found to be at fault

Why do you need it?

If your tenant takes legal action against you and a court rules in their favour, it could cost you thousands of pounds in compensation and legal fees.

You can pick one of the following landlord liability limits:

£1 million

£2 million

£5 million

£1 million is usually enough, but pick a higher limit if you let several properties or if your managing agent needs you to have a set amount of cover.

Here is how to choose the right landlord insurance

How to find cover

Get as many quotes from different insurers as possible, so you can compare cover options and find the policy you need at the cheapest price.

Use this comparison to find the best landlord liability insurance for you. Check that you can afford the excess on the policy, as this could be as much as £500 depending on what cover you need.

Here is how to save money on your landlord insurance.