Landlord Insurance

Compare our cheap landlord insurance quotes from UK insurance providers in one short form with Quotezone.

Direct Line Logo

1

Enter your details

Enter a few details like your address, property type, and any extra policies you want and you’ll get an insurance cover quote.

2

Compare quote

You’ll be able to see and compare the policies on offer from our preferred landlord liability insurance providers.

3

Apply and save

Once you’ve chosen your policy and received a quote, simply pick the best insurance cover quote for you and apply.

Premierline Direct Landlord Insurance
Maximum cover
Buildings & contents: £20,000,000
Cover options
Landlord liability up to £10,000,000 & accidental damage
Minimum excess
Buildings & contents: £100
Premierline works with some of the UK’s most trusted insurers. Compare and buy insurance online or alternatively, speak to an advisor over the phone for insurance recommendations based on your individual circumstances and requirements.
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Direct Line Landlord Insurance
Maximum cover
Buildings: £5,000,000, Contents: £250,000
Cover options
Landlord liability up to £5,000,000, rent guarantee & accidental damage
Minimum excess
Buildings & contents: £100
Direct Line for Business provides a range of business insurance products by phone or online. With over 250,000 landlord customers, our Defaqto 5 Star Rated landlord product has won What Mortgage’s Best Landlord Insurance Provider award in 2013 - 2021.
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
The Home Insurer Landlord Insurance
Maximum cover
Buildings: Unlimited, Contents: £100,000
Cover options
Landlord liability up to £5,000,000 & accidental damage
Minimum excess
Buildings & contents: £100
The Home Insurer has access to a wide panel of landlord insurers. Whether you need single property, unoccupied, renovation, any type of tenant, portfolios of properties or block of flats, The Home Insurer has a range of Defaqto rated policies to offer.
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident

Do you need landlord liability insurance?

If your tenants are injured or their belongings are damaged while they live at your rental property, they could take legal action against you and claim compensation.

Landlord liability insurance can cover the cost of these expensive claims and offer you valuable legal help.

What does it cover?

It covers claims made by your tenants for injury or damage to belongings if your property is unsafe. For example, if a tenant trips on loose carpet and falls.

A landlord liability policy can cover:

  • The cost of compensation awarded to your tenants

  • Your legal costs

  • Your tenants' legal costs, if you are found to be at fault

Why do you need it?

If your tenant takes legal action against you and a court rules in their favour, it could cost you thousands of pounds in compensation and legal fees.

You can pick one of the following landlord liability limits:

  • £1 million

  • £2 million

  • £5 million

£1 million is usually enough, but pick a higher limit if you let several properties or if your managing agent needs you to have a set amount of cover.

Here is how to choose the right landlord insurance

How to find cover

Get as many quotes from different insurers as possible, so you can compare cover options and find the policy you need at the cheapest price.

Use this comparison to find the best landlord liability insurance for you. Check that you can afford the excess on the policy, as this could be as much as £500 depending on what cover you need.

Here is how to save money on your landlord insurance.

Well lit house surrounded by snow

How to choose the right landlord insurance

Getting the right cover for your rental property is vital to protect it if the worst should happen. Here is how to choose the right landlord insurance.

Read More
Flooded house

How to claim on your landlord insurance

If your rental property is damaged or your tenants stop paying rent, your insurance could help you recover the costs. Here is how to claim on your landlord insurance.

Read More
man-and-woman-putting-cash-in-piggy-bank

How to save on your landlord insurance

Getting the right landlord cover is vital for protecting your rental property, but there are lots of ways to save money on your policy. Here is how to cut the cost of your landlord insurance.

Read More

