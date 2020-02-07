Premierline Direct Landlord Insurance
|Permanent UK Resident
If you need insurance for any furnished properties you rent out, compare these insurers. They offer different levels of cover and options if you are a landlord looking for contents insurance.
You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Enter your details
Enter a few details like your address, property type, and any extra policies you want and you’ll get a landlord insurance quote.
2
Compare quotes
You’ll be able to see and compare the policies on offer from our preferred landlord insurance providers.
3
Apply and save
Once you’ve chosen your policy and received a quote, simply pick the best insurance cover quote for you and apply.
|Permanent UK Resident
|Permanent UK Resident
|Permanent UK Resident
|Permanent UK Resident
|Permanent UK Resident
|Permanent UK Resident
Most popular
More from landlord insurance
If you let a furnished property, landlord insurance can give you valuable protection if your contents are damaged or stolen.
Items like carpets and curtains can be expensive to replace, so you may need cover even if there is no furniture in your property.
You can also get landlord insurance that covers your building, landlord liability and your rental income. Here is how to choose the right landlord insurance.
Your contents include anything you have put into the property that could be taken out of the house if it were sold, including:
Furniture
Kitchen appliances, like cookers or fridges
Curtains or blinds
Light fixtures
Carpets or rugs
Paintings or pictures
Even if your property is unfurnished, contents insurance can also cover the cost of replacing fitted kitchen appliances or light fittings.
Replacing the contents of your let property can be expensive and landlord contents insurance can protect you against:
Property damage: This covers replacing contents damaged by unexpected events at your property, like fire or flood.
Accidental damage: This covers things like furniture or crockery breakages, or spills on furnishings and carpets.
Theft: This covers contents stolen during a burglary, not theft by your tenants. Some insurers let you add theft by tenants for an extra cost, but your excess may be higher.
Most landlord insurance policies let you add malicious damage by tenants to your policy, but they may charge extra for this. You may also have to prove you have carried out tenant referencing and credit checks.
Use this comparison to get quotes from insurers who can offer the cover you need.
You may need a small amount of cover for things like light fixtures and fitted kitchen appliances. Here is how to check if you need contents insurance here.
No, your tenants are responsible for insuring their own belongings. They can compare contents only home insurance here.
Most insurers do not cover theft by tenants, but you may be able to add this to your policy for an extra cost. Check the terms of the policy before you buy.
Yes, but you may have to pay extra to include accidental damage cover. Use this comparison to find policies that automatically include accidental damage.
Call your insurer as soon as possible on their claims number, which is in your policy documents. Here is more about how to make a claim.
If you claim for an item that cannot be repaired, your insurer will pay the value in full or replace it with an equivalent item if it is no longer available.
We include landlord insurance policies from our panel of direct insurers and brokers, who are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and it does not affect the deal you get.
Getting the right cover for your rental property is vital to protect it if the worst should happen. Here is how to choose the right landlord insurance.Read More
If your rental property is damaged or your tenants stop paying rent, your insurance could help you recover the costs. Here is how to claim on your landlord insurance.Read More
Getting the right landlord cover is vital for protecting your rental property, but there are lots of ways to save money on your policy. Here is how to cut the cost of your landlord insurance.Read More
By comparing landlord insurance you could save money on the policy. The best value landlord insurance will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.