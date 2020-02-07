<Buy to let insurance

Compare buy to let insurance

Compare these companies that offer buy to let landlord insurance for rental properties. You can choose the type of cover you need and get the best level for your property for less.

  • Apply and buy online in minutes
  • Compare quotes from trusted leading providers
  • Compare buy to let insurance deals in the wider market
Landlord Insurance

Compare our cheap landlord insurance quotes from UK insurance providers in one short form with Quotezone.

Compare buy to let insurance from leading providers

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

Direct Line Logo

How to compare buy to let insurance quotes

1

Enter your details

Pop in details like your address, property type, and any extra policies you want and you’ll get a landlord insurance quote.

2

Compare quotes

You’ll be able to see and compare the policies on offer from our preferred landlord insurance providers.

3

Apply and save

Once you’ve chosen your policy and received a quote, you can call or apply directly online with the provider to get covered.

View insurance providers

Premierline Direct Landlord Insurance
Maximum cover
Buildings & contents: £20,000,000
Cover options
Landlord liability up to £10,000,000 & accidental damage
Minimum excess
Buildings & contents: £100
Premierline works with some of the UK's most trusted insurers. Compare and buy insurance online or alternatively, speak to an advisor over the phone for insurance recommendations based on your individual circumstances and requirements.
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Building Rated 5 Star by Defaqto
HomeProtect Landlord Insurance
Maximum cover
Buildings: £500,000, Contents: £30,000
Cover options
Accidental damage
Minimum excess
Buildings & contents: £250
HomeProtect cover listed properties, properties undergoing renovations, non-standard construction, live-in landlords & lodgers, bad credit history & more. Defaqto 5 Star buildings insurance.
Underwritten by AXA Insurance.
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
92% 5 Star Customer Rating – Independent Feefo Reviews
Compare My Insurance Landlord Insurance
Maximum cover
Buildings & contents: Unlimited
Cover options
Accidental damage
Minimum excess
Buildings & contents: £250
As an Online Broker, they have access to the UKs biggest underwriters, the most competitive rates and INSTANT COVER. Landlord Insurance for; Occupied, Unoccupied and Blocks of Flats, UK coverage - ensuring you have a suitable policy, at the right price!
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Direct Line Landlord Insurance
Maximum cover
Buildings: £5,000,000, Contents: £250,000
Cover options
Landlord liability up to £5,000,000, rent guarantee & accidental damage
Minimum excess
Buildings & contents: £100
Direct Line for Business provides a range of business insurance products by phone or online. With over 250,000 landlord customers, our Defaqto 5 Star Rated landlord product has won What Mortgage's Best Landlord Insurance Provider award in 2013 - 2021.
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident

Compare another type of landlord insurance

How to get the best buy to let insurance

To get the best cover for your buy to let property, you need to:

  • Decide what cover you need

  • Compare landlord insurance quotes online

  • Pick a policy that offers what you need for the cheapest price

Find out more about how buy to let insurance works

What cover do you need?

You usually need buildings insurance as part of your mortgage agreement, so you should at least cover the rebuild cost of your property. The other cover you need depends on:

  • If your property is furnished: You should include contents insurance if you have sofas, white goods or moveable furniture. Most landlord policies include some cover as standard, e.g. £50,000, but make sure this covers replacement costs.

  • How many properties you own: Most buy to let insurers offer portfolio cover, where you can insure several properties on one policy. This is usually cheaper than taking out separate cover, and you only have one renewal date to remember.

  • The type of tenants you let to: You may want to include accidental damage cover if you rent to tenants with young children, or students. Some insurers offer this in the price of the policy, but others charge extra to add it.

  • How much you rely on your rental income: If you use your rent to pay your mortgage or as your main source of income, you should consider rent guarantee. This covers the cost of your rental income if your tenant defaults, and the cost to evict them.

How to compare quotes

Once you have quotes that offer the cover you need, choose the best one by comparing:

  • The cost of the policy, which can be paid in full or split over monthly payments

  • The policy excess, which is the amount you have to pay if you claim

Cheap landlord insurance may come with a high excess, which would mean you would pay more in the long run if you had to claim.

Avoid just choosing the cheapest policy, and make sure you can afford the cost of claiming before you take out cover.

How else can you save money?

  • Buy online: Most insurers offer discounts if you take out cover via their website. Once you have found the right policy, follow the link in this comparison to get cover online.

  • Pick a higher excess: This will save you money on your premium, but make sure you can afford to pay this if you need to claim.

  • Pay for your policy annually: Monthly direct debit payments are more manageable, but they cost you more in the long run because insurers charge interest.

Here are more ways to save money on your buy to let insurance

Buy to let insurance FAQs

About our landlord insurance comparison

Explore landlord insurance guides

Well lit house surrounded by snow

How to choose the right landlord insurance

Getting the right cover for your rental property is vital to protect it if the worst should happen. Here is how to choose the right landlord insurance.

Flooded house

How to claim on your landlord insurance

If your rental property is damaged or your tenants stop paying rent, your insurance could help you recover the costs. Here is how to claim on your landlord insurance.

man-and-woman-putting-cash-in-piggy-bank

How to save on your landlord insurance

Getting the right landlord cover is vital for protecting your rental property, but there are lots of ways to save money on your policy. Here is how to cut the cost of your landlord insurance.

Why compare landlord insurance with money.co.uk?

By comparing landlord insurance you could save money on the policy. The best value landlord insurance will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

