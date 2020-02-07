Last updated: 8 June 2021

What is static caravan insurance?

Most static caravan insurance policies cover you for damage and destruction. This could be a result of fire, bad weather or vandalism. Many policies also include cover for contents, including your personal possessions.

A static caravan is one that you don’t tour with. It’s semi-permanent, with mains power and water. It stays in the same place all the time (usually on a static caravan park). It is somewhere to live or stay rather than a vehicle to travel in. For that reason, static caravan insurance is more like home insurance than motor insurance.

You should be aware that static caravan insurance, UK wide, doesn’t usually cover general wear and tear.

For static caravans that are based outside the UK, you might need a specific European policy.

How to get the best static caravan insurance

Look for the static caravan insurance policy that gives you the protection you want, for the best price.

The overall price of your static caravan insurance, UK wide, will depend on several factors. These include:

How much your static caravan is worth

Where you keep it

What security features your caravan has

The value of the possessions inside

Your claims history

How much cover you want and whether you want any add-ons.

Find out how caravan insurance works here.

What cover do you need?

To find the best static caravan insurance, UK wide, you need to work exactly what kind of cover you want. Some static caravan insurance policies offer more cover and better benefits than others.

Some of the types of static caravan insurance to consider are:

New for old cover : This means if your caravan or any contents are stolen or damaged beyond repair, you can claim for an equivalent – but brand-new – replacement.

Market value cover : Some static caravan insurance policies only pay out the market value of your existing items, rather than give you a new item. Check carefully when comparing quotes.

Contents cover : This protects all your personal belongings against damage and theft while they’re in your caravan. Work out how much your contents are worth. Then make sure you get a static caravan insurance policy with a claim limit that means they could all be replaced if the worst happened.

Storm damage : This covers the cost of any damage caused to your caravan by a storm or flooding. Make sure this protection is included if your caravan is in an area prone to flooding or bad weather.

Homecare emergency: Some insurers let you add extras like homecare emergency services to your policy. This would give you assistance if something went wrong, such as your plumbing or drainage.

Find out exactly what a static caravan insurance policy covers here.

Look out for policy exclusions

All static caravan insurance, UK wide, comes with exclusions, which are the things you can’t claim for. There are also incidents that almost all policies will cover as standard.