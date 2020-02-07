Find the right static caravan insurance to protect your caravan and its contents from the impacts of damage and theft, even while it is unoccupied.
Last updated: 8 June 2021
Most static caravan insurance policies cover you for damage and destruction. This could be a result of fire, bad weather or vandalism. Many policies also include cover for contents, including your personal possessions.
A static caravan is one that you don’t tour with. It’s semi-permanent, with mains power and water. It stays in the same place all the time (usually on a static caravan park). It is somewhere to live or stay rather than a vehicle to travel in. For that reason, static caravan insurance is more like home insurance than motor insurance.
You should be aware that static caravan insurance, UK wide, doesn’t usually cover general wear and tear.
For static caravans that are based outside the UK, you might need a specific European policy.
Look for the static caravan insurance policy that gives you the protection you want, for the best price.
The overall price of your static caravan insurance, UK wide, will depend on several factors. These include:
How much your static caravan is worth
Where you keep it
What security features your caravan has
The value of the possessions inside
Your claims history
How much cover you want and whether you want any add-ons.
Find out how caravan insurance works here.
To find the best static caravan insurance, UK wide, you need to work exactly what kind of cover you want. Some static caravan insurance policies offer more cover and better benefits than others.
Some of the types of static caravan insurance to consider are:
New for old cover: This means if your caravan or any contents are stolen or damaged beyond repair, you can claim for an equivalent – but brand-new – replacement.
Market value cover: Some static caravan insurance policies only pay out the market value of your existing items, rather than give you a new item. Check carefully when comparing quotes.
Contents cover: This protects all your personal belongings against damage and theft while they’re in your caravan. Work out how much your contents are worth. Then make sure you get a static caravan insurance policy with a claim limit that means they could all be replaced if the worst happened.
Storm damage: This covers the cost of any damage caused to your caravan by a storm or flooding. Make sure this protection is included if your caravan is in an area prone to flooding or bad weather.
Homecare emergency: Some insurers let you add extras like homecare emergency services to your policy. This would give you assistance if something went wrong, such as your plumbing or drainage.
Find out exactly what a static caravan insurance policy covers here.
All static caravan insurance, UK wide, comes with exclusions, which are the things you can’t claim for. There are also incidents that almost all policies will cover as standard.
|What is covered
|What is not covered
|Contents cover (up to a specified value)
|Damage caused by wear and tear
|Storm cover
|Using your static caravan as your main home
|Flood cover
|Theft if your caravan has been left unlocked
|Theft
|Certain contents, including jewellery and electronic
|Damage from renters
|Damage caused by insects or vermin
|Public liability while rented out
|Caravans kept outside of the UK (you might need a specialist European policy)
Check your static caravan insurance policy carefully to see what is excluded from the cover. That way, you’ll know exactly what you can and cannot claim for.
No, static caravan insurance isn’t a legal requirement.
But it could give you financial protection if you were a victim of vandalism, destruction or theft. Imagine if your static caravan was flooded in a storm, or it was damaged in high winds. Think about what you’d do if all your possessions were stolen in a burglary. Having static caravan insurance gives you peace of mind that you could replace whatever you needed to if disaster struck.
Yes, most policies include cover for the contents of your caravan. Work out how much your contents are worth so you know how much cover you need.
It is not a legal requirement to insure your static caravan, but it could save you from an expensive bill if anything goes wrong.
Yes, and you can even get a reduction in the cost of your cover if your caravan is in a registered CaSSOA site.
Yes, you have to pay an excess, which is a set amount you have to contribute to the cost of any claim you make.
Compare caravan insurance quotes to find a deal that works for you.
