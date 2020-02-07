Compare park home insurance quotes and you could find cheaper cover. You could get new for old replacement cover for your valuables and protect your mobile home against damage.
Price isn't the only factor you should consider when looking for a park home insurance policy. Think about the cover you need then compare quotes to find the best price.
Park home insurance policies usually cover:
Fire, flood and storm damage: This covers your park home if it burns down or is damaged by poor weather.
Vandalism: This can reimburse you to fix damage caused by vandals.
Theft or loss: This covers your park home should you lose it or it gets stolen.
Public liability: This covers your legal expenses if your park home accidentally injures someone or causes damage to someone else's property.
Some insurers may also cover your contents but this may cost you extra.
Check if insurers have any exclusions when you get quotes. This will help you avoid the risk of surprise bills if something goes wrong. Common exclusions include:
Wear and tear: Your park home will not be covered for damage that occurs naturally over time.
Unoccupied home theft: Your park home is not protected if it has been left empty for more than a set period, e.g. 90 days or more.
Damage caused by smoking: Your insurer will not protect your park home against damage caused by a smoking habit.
Make sure you choose an excess you can afford to pay if you make a claim, otherwise your insurer may be reject it.
Some insurers may offer you cover for more than one park home under the same policy. Check this when you get quotes.
Yes, many insurers will cover temporary accommodation, but it might cost you extra.
Most companies don't cover outbuildings, but check with each insurer if you need this cover.
Yes, most insurers let you pay monthly, but this could cost you more over 12 months compared to paying for your policy in one lump sum.
