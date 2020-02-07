Compare quotes from companies that offer policies for younger drivers and could insure you if you're 21 or under.
You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
Last updated: 2 October 2020
If you’re between 17 and 20 find out how you to save money on your car insurance.
The cost of car insurance can be expensive when you're a young driver - find out the six things you can do to keep costs down.
To get the best deal you need to shop around and compare as many car insurance quotes as you can.
You should never choose a policy on price alone though, make sure it gives you all the protection you need too.
You may also need extras like legal cover or breakdown cover.
Find out what a car insurance policy will cover you against here.
If you are looking for under 21 car insurance black box or telematics insurance may help reduce the cost of your cover.
A black box is a device that allows the car insurer to monitor driving behaviour, for example, acceleration, braking, cornering, miles covered and also what time of day you are driving.
The price of your insurance then goes down if you can prove you are a good, safe driver. However bad driving can see your premiums go up and your insurance could even be cancelled.
A black box records how you drive, and if you can prove to your insurer you are a safe driver, they will reward you with lower payments.
It is a good option for young drivers and drivers under 21 because it means the cost of your cover will be based on your driving alone, not every driver in your age group.
You can compare black box policies here.
Here is how black box car insurance works
Most insurers let you increase the amount you have to pay when you make a claim, which can mean lower quotes.
However, most insurers set a higher policy excess if you are under 21 years old, sometimes as much as £400.
Watch out: Before you increase your excess make sure you can afford it if you need to claim. If you make a claim with a higher excess you could end up paying more overall.
How does car insurance excess work?
Cars with smaller engines often cost less to insure as they are found in the low car insurance groups.
Taking an advanced driving course could reduce the cost of your car insurance. Not all insurers will give you a better deal, however.
If you have a Pass Plus qualification for example, some insurers will give you a discount. You can find out about advanced driving courses and Pass Plus on the Gov.uk website.
Some insurers offer lower quotes for comprehensive policies because they know high risk drivers choose lower levels of cover.
You can be a named driver on another person’s insurance policy and build up a no-claims bonus.
You may be able to save money on under 21 car insurance by taking out a multi-car insurance policy.
You don’t need to own a car to get car insurance, if you are only planning on borrowing a car you can also compare quotes for short-term or temporary car insurance for under 21s.
You can also save on car insurance premiums by paying for 12 months’ insurance all at once: if you pay in monthly instalments you will have to pay interest on top of your monthly premiums.
Young drivers are more likely to be involved in accidents and make insurance claims, and those accidents are more likely to injure other young people resulting in more expensive claims, so car insurers charge them more.
No, but your car insurance can become cheaper as you get more experience. However, there are many factors that determine the cost of car insurance.
Yes, you must be insured if learning in your car or someone else's. Find out how to get learner driver's cover here.
It can cover damage to your and another driver's car after an accident. It can also cover theft, vandalism, fire and more.
It is the amount you have to pay towards a claim you make on your policy. Find out how car insurance excess works here.
No, this is known as fronting and is illegal. The main driver must be the person who drives most, but you can add a named driver to your policy.
